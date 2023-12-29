Apple Vision Pro likely to come with brighter, more efficient displays

Apple’s second-generation Vision Pro headset will sport more advanced micro-OLED displays that offer higher brightness and improved efficiency. According to market research firm Omdia, the tech giant plans to upgrade the Vision Pro to an RGB OLEDoS display in 2027, which is a significant improvement over the WOLED with the colour filter used in the first-generation model. The Elec was the first to report the news.

RGB OLEDoS technology produces light and colour directly from nearby RGB sub-pixels on a single layer, eliminating the need for a colour filter. As a result, it offers significantly higher brightness compared to WOLED and colour filter OLEDoS displays. It is also significantly more energy efficient than WOLED and colour filter technologies, a report by MacRumors noted.

Samsung is currently the only company capable of supplying RGB OLEDoS displays following its acquisition of eMagin earlier this year, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the $3,499 Apple mixed reality (MR) headset, which was unveiled for the first time in June this year, is expected to be available in the market in late January or early February. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the headset has a “late-January/early-February” release date.

“Shipments in 2024 are estimated to be approximately 500,000 units. Vision Pro is currently in mass production and will begin mass shipments in the first week of January 2024,” he predicted in a post on Medium. “Vision Pro will most likely hit the store shelves in late January or early February based on the current mass shipment schedule,” Kuo claimed.

There are also reports suggesting that Apple is working on a low-cost headset, which will attract the masses. Although it will not be as affordable as Meta’s Quest headsets, which have been available in select markets for quite a while.

— Written with inputs from IANS