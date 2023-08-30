Apple AirPods with USB-C update: Apple is all set to hold a special event at Apple Park coming September 12, 2023. The company did not give any details on what will be announced at the event but it is expected to unveil the next series of iPhones that is the iPhone 15. What makes this event much more interesting is there are rumours that Apple will ditch its Lightning connectors for a USB Type-C port. In addition to this, Apple is also expected to unveil new AirPods with a USB-C charging case at its upcoming event on September 12, according to a report by Bloomberg. The move is seen as a way to simplify Apple’s product lineup and offer faster and more convenient charging options for users.

The report does not provide any other details about the new AirPods, such as their design, features, or price. It is unclear if the new AirPods will be a successor to the third-generation AirPods that were launched in late 2021, or a new variant of the AirPods Pro that was introduced in September 2022. The current AirPods and AirPods Pro both use Lightning connectors and support wireless charging via MagSafe.

The switch to USB-C for the AirPods and the iPhone 15 would mark a major change for Apple, which has been using Lightning as its proprietary connector since 2012. USB-C is widely used by other devices, such as MacBooks, iPads, Android phones, and accessories. USB-C also offers faster data transfer and power delivery than Lightning, as well as compatibility with Thunderbolt 4.

Apple has to comply with the Common Charger Directive, which the European Union approved in October 2022 and will enforce in 2024, Apple needs to switch to USB-C for charging iPhones and other small devices. This directive also affects Apple in countries like Saudi Arabia and India, where similar proposals for charger connectors have been made.

Apple’s iPhone 15 event is expected to showcase the company’s latest innovations in hardware and software. In addition to the new AirPods and the iPhone 15, Apple may also announce updates to its Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac lines, as well as new services and features for its operating systems. The event will be streamed live on Apple’s website and YouTube channel at 10AM PDT on September 12.

Meanwhile, Apple could see a rebound in its stock price ahead of new product announcements in September and could become the world’s largest smartphone brand by 2023-2024, leading Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said. He said that Apple’s latest iPhone shipment target for 2024 is 250 million units.