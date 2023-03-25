Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port may launch later this year

Apple AirPods may get the biggest upgrade by far. According to a new report, Apple may launch the AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C port later this year. Some references in the latest iOS 16.4 beta have hinted that the next AirPods Pro model will feature a USB-C port on the charging case, according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. A USB-C port on Apple accessories, such as AirPods, would make sense since Apple is widely rumoured to introduce a USB-C port on this year’s iPhone. Also Read - How to block call from unknown number on iPhone, Android smartphone

Kuo, in his tweet, said the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 units will be ready for mass shipments between the second and third quarters of 2023. But the universal charging port will be limited to just the high-end AirPods model. Kuo added that the successors of the regular AirPods will stick to the Lightning port — at least not this year. Kuo shared the information while quoting a tweet that highlighted that iOS 16.4 beta references for new AirPods with model number A3048 and its charging case with model number A2968.

I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3. 我覺得這應該是AirPods Pro… https://t.co/aWKJvGh1lW — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2023

Apple may be planning to change the charging connector for its iPhone and associated accessories, ditching the proprietary Lightning port in favour of the USB-C port. The changes are an outcome of a ruling by the European Commission, which mandated the USB-C port on all electronic devices. According to the ruling, any manufacturer selling its electronic devices in the European Union cannot use proprietary connectors on them. Later, India, too, passed a similar law, restricting manufacturers from shipping their products with proprietary charging connectors.

In both cases, Apple will be the most-impacted brand, which has been using the Lightning connector on iPhones and related accessories. Even though Apple shifted to the USB-C technology on its iPad and Mac devices, it was never in favour of dropping the Lightning connector on the iPhones. Apple finally seems to have changed its mind as it prepares to comply with the new laws.