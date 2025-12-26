Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 Is Here! Watch It Now FREE With These Jio, Airtel, Vi Plans

The wait is over for Stranger Things fans! Stranger Things Season 5 has officially reached its final stretch, with Volume 2 now streaming on Netflix. The sci-fi horror series, which has been running since 2016, is finally heading towards its conclusion, and India is very much part of the global hype. Also Read: New FIFA Football Game Announced, Launching On Netflix Ahead Of World Cup 2026

Volume 2 of Season 5 brings three new episodes, released today, December 26, 2025. With this drop, only the final episode remains, which will be released as Volume 3 on January 1, 2026, marking the end of the Stranger Things journey. Also Read: Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Online

What’s released so far in Season 5?

Netflix has split Stranger Things Season 5 into three parts: Also Read: New OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony LIV & More

Volume 1 (4 episodes): released on November 26, 2025

Volume 2 (3 episodes): released today

Volume 3 (final episode): arriving on New Year’s Day

Led by Millie Bobby Brown and created by the Duffer Brothers, the show returns to Hawkins for one last battle. With Volume 2 now live, fans are closer than ever to seeing how the story finally wraps up.

How to watch Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 for free in India

If you don’t have a Netflix subscription, there’s still an easy workaround. Several Indian telecom providers are offering Netflix Basic bundled with prepaid plans, letting you stream Stranger Things without paying separately for a subscription.

Jio plans with Netflix

Reliance Jio currently offers two prepaid packs with Netflix Basic:

Rs 1,299 plan: 2GB/day data for 84 days, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, Netflix Basic, plus JioTV and JioCinema

Rs 1,799 plan: 3GB/day data with the same benefits

Both plans also include unlimited 5G data, making them ideal for binge-watching.

Airtel plans with Netflix

Airtel also has Netflix-bundled options:

Rs 1,729 plan: 2GB/day data, unlimited calls, Netflix Basic, and access to ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play

Rs 1,798 plan: 3GB/day data, unlimited 5G, and Netflix Basic with multi-device support

Vi plans with Netflix

Vodafone Idea is offering two prepaid choices:

Rs 1,198 plan: Netflix Basic for 70 days, 2GB/day data, unlimited calls

Rs 1,599 plan: 84-day validity with Netflix Basic and unlimited data, calls, and SMS