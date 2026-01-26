BSNL’s Republic Day special plan offers 365-Day validity with 2.6GB daily data: All Details

On Republic Day, BSNL has quietly rolled out a new prepaid recharge plan for those who prefer long-term validity without frequent recharges. The state-run telecom operator has introduced the BSNL Bharat Connect 26 plan as a limited-period Republic Day offer, and it sits right between BSNL’s existing annual plans.

The plan was announced via BSNL’s official X handle and is available only for a short time. If you are planning to get this plan, then here is everything that you need to know.

BSNL Bharat Connect 26: Price and validity

The BSNL Bharat Connect 26 plan is priced at Rs 2,626 and comes with a full 365 days of validity. Unlike monthly or quarterly recharges, this one is clearly aimed at users who want to lock in a plan for an entire year and forget about renewals.

However, the offer is time-bound. BSNL has confirmed that the plan will be available from January 24 to February 24, 2026.

What does it offer?

What makes this Republic Day plan stand out is the daily data allowance. BSNL is offering 2.6GB of data per day, which is slightly higher than the 2.5GB/day seen on many annual plans.

Along with daily data, you also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Once the daily data limit is used up, internet speeds drop to 40 Kbps, which is standard for BSNL prepaid plans.

BSNL already has two other prepaid plans with one-year validity:

Rs 2,399 plan: 2.5GB/day data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

Rs 2,799 plan: 3GB/day data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

The new Rs 2,626 plan fits between these two, offering a small data jump over the Rs 2,399 plan without pushing you to the higher Rs 2,799 price.

Who should get this? If you’re a BSNL user looking for a year-long plan with balanced data usage, the Bharat Connect 26 plan makes sense, especially if you recharge during the Republic Day window. It doesn’t reinvent anything, but it adds a practical middle option for long-term users.