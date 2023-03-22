comscore Airtel’s 5G service arrives in Kolkata: Check details
News

Airtel launches its 5G network in Kolkata, service now available in 26 cities in West Bengal

Telecom

Airtel today announced that it is expanding the availability of its 5G Plus network to West Bengal’s capital city, that is, Kolkata. Here are all the details.

Highlights

  • Airtel has expanded the availability of its 5G services in India.
  • Airtel 5G Plus is now available in Kolkata.
  • Airtel 5G Plus is now available in 26 cities in West Bengal.
Airtel 5G PLus

Airtel has been expanding the availability of its 5G network, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, across earlier gradually. Earlier this month, the company rolled out its 5G services in 125 cities across the country. Now, just days later, the company has expanded the availability of the service to more cities in the country. The telecom giant today announced that it is rolling out the Airtel 5G Plus in Kolkata. Also Read - Jio 5G now available in 41 more cities, total number reaches 406

With today’s roll out, Airtel 5G Plus is available in a total of 26 cities in West Bengal including other cities such as Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj and Kolaghat. Also Read - Galaxy S23 series to stay in demand in India despite slowdown, says Samsung's TM Roh

“I am delighted to announce the roll-out of Airtel 5G Plus in Kolkata in addition to Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj, Kolaghat and more…We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Airtel, CEO – West Bengal, Ayan Sarkar, said on the occasion. Also Read - Airtel introduces a new family postpaid plan, two new Airtel Black plans to take on Jio

Unlimited 5G data on Airtel

It is worth noting that the news comes shortly after Airtel announced the availability of unlimited 5G data for all its postpaid and some of its prepaid subscribers. At the time of the announcement, Airtel had that now all of its postpaid subscribers, who are using a 5G smartphone, will get access to unlimited 5G data in the cities where the service is available. In addition to this, the company had also said that its prepaid subscribers, who recharge their phone numbers with a minimum value of Rs 239 will also get access to unlimited data if they are using a 5G smartphone and are in a city where the company has rolled out its 5G service.

What is Jio doing

Interestingly, the announcement comes a day after the rival, Jio, rolled out its True 5G service in 41 more cities, including Adoni, Badvel, Chilakaluripet, Gudivada, Kadiri, Narsapur, Rayachoti, Srikalahasti, Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), Margao (Goa), Fatehabad, Gohana, Hansi, Narnaul, Palwal (Haryana), Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh), Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir) Dumka (Jharkhand), Robertsonpet (Karnataka) in India. Jio’s 5G service is now available in 406 cities across the country.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2023 5:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Airtel s 5G service arrives in Kolkata: Check details

Vivo V27 sale goes live at midnight on February 23 with Rs 3,000 cashback offer

Over half of students believe using ChatGPT to do assignments is cheating: Report

WhatsApp's new update gives admins more control over who can join group

Meta is cluttering Instagram with more ads

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features