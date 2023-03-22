Airtel s 5G service arrives in Kolkata: Check details

Airtel has been expanding the availability of its 5G network, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, across earlier gradually. Earlier this month, the company rolled out its 5G services in 125 cities across the country. Now, just days later, the company has expanded the availability of the service to more cities in the country. The telecom giant today announced that it is rolling out the Airtel 5G Plus in Kolkata. Also Read - Jio 5G now available in 41 more cities, total number reaches 406

With today's roll out, Airtel 5G Plus is available in a total of 26 cities in West Bengal including other cities such as Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj and Kolaghat.

"I am delighted to announce the roll-out of Airtel 5G Plus in Kolkata in addition to Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj, Kolaghat and more…We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," Airtel, CEO – West Bengal, Ayan Sarkar, said on the occasion.

Unlimited 5G data on Airtel

It is worth noting that the news comes shortly after Airtel announced the availability of unlimited 5G data for all its postpaid and some of its prepaid subscribers. At the time of the announcement, Airtel had that now all of its postpaid subscribers, who are using a 5G smartphone, will get access to unlimited 5G data in the cities where the service is available. In addition to this, the company had also said that its prepaid subscribers, who recharge their phone numbers with a minimum value of Rs 239 will also get access to unlimited data if they are using a 5G smartphone and are in a city where the company has rolled out its 5G service.

What is Jio doing

Interestingly, the announcement comes a day after the rival, Jio, rolled out its True 5G service in 41 more cities, including Adoni, Badvel, Chilakaluripet, Gudivada, Kadiri, Narsapur, Rayachoti, Srikalahasti, Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), Margao (Goa), Fatehabad, Gohana, Hansi, Narnaul, Palwal (Haryana), Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh), Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir) Dumka (Jharkhand), Robertsonpet (Karnataka) in India. Jio’s 5G service is now available in 406 cities across the country.