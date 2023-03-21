Jio 5G now available in 41 more cities, total number reaches 406

Reliance Jio on Tuesday said that its True 5G services have gone live in 406 cities, thus becoming the first and only telecom operator to reach such a wide network in a short span of time. Also Read - Airtel introduces a new family postpaid plan, two new Airtel Black plans to take on Jio

The company announced the launch of its True 5G services in 41 new cities in 16 states/union territories — Adoni, Badvel, Chilakaluripet, Gudivada, Kadiri, Narsapur, Rayachoti, Srikalahasti, Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), Margao (Goa), Fatehabad, Gohana, Hansi, Narnaul, Palwal (Haryana), Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh), Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir) Dumka (Jharkhand), Robertsonpet (Karnataka).

Other cities include — Kanhangad, Nedumangad, Taliparamba, Thalassery, Thiruvalla (Kerala), Betul, Dewas, Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) Bhandara, Wardha (Maharashtra), Lunglei (Mizoram), Byasanagar, Rayagada (Odisha), Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Tonk (Rajasthan), Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Theni Allinagaram, Udhagamandalam, Vaniyambadi (Tamil Nadu) and Kumarghat (Tripura).

“Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this country. Covering the majority of the nation is a matter of immense pride for us,” a company spokesperson said.

Starting Tuesday, Jio users in these 41 cities will be invited to try the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost. To get an invite, Jio users have to tap the Welcome Offer card available on the MyJio app, provided they have a 5G phone and you live in an area with the 5G network.

The Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Akash Ambani, recently said that Reliance Jio is on the path to achieving the declared goal to increase the Jio 5G footprint to cover every town, taluka, and tehsil across the country by December this year.

In other news, Reliance Jio recently announced family sharing in its postpaid plans. Called Jio Plus, two postpaid plans worth Rs 399 and Rs 699 now let you add up to three family members at Rs 99 per head monthly. In other words, you can book up to three SIM cards with different mobile numbers as a part of your postpaid connection. Each add-on SIM card will cost you Rs 99 per month. So, if you book three SIM cards, you will pay Rs 297 over and above your bill of either Rs 399 or Rs 699.

