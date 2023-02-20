comscore Airtel's 5G network arrives in 15 more cities in West Bengal: Check availability
News

Airtel introduces its 5G Plus network in 15 more cities in West Bengal, availability reaches 135 cities

Telecom

Airtel today announced that it is expanding the presence of its 5G network to 15 more cities in West Bengal, taking the availability to 135 Indian cities.

Highlights

  • Last week, Airtel expanded its 5G Plus network in Odisha and Bihar.
  • Today Airtel said that it is expanding its 5G service to 15 more cities in West Bengal.
  • With this, Airtel’s 5G service is now available in 135 Indian cities.
Airtel 5G network

Bharti Airtel last week expanded the availability of its 5G network in more cities in Bihar and Odisha. Today, the company announced that it is making its 5G network, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, available in 15 more cities in West Bengal. Also Read - Vivo V27 series to launch in India on March 1: Check expected price, specifications and more

Airtel has already introduced its 5G Plus network in Siliguri. Today, the company announced that it has introduced its 5G Plus network in Berhampore, Old Malda, Raiganj, Durgapur, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Dinhata, Asansol, Barrdhaman, Koch Bihar, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Islampur and Kharagpur. With this, Airtel’s 5G services are now available in 16 cities in West Bengal. Also Read - Apple's upcoming Mac Pro is expected to come with Apple Silicon, PCI-E GPUs

“Airtel customers in these sixteen cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Ayan Sarkar, CEO West Bengal, Bharti Airtel said on the occasion. Also Read - Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus launched with Intel Core i3 processor and backlit keyboard

With today’s roll out, Airtel’s 5G Plus service is now available in a total of 135 cities in India.

It is worth noting that the announcement comes shortly after Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said that the company aimed to make its 5G Plus service available in 300 cities in India by the end of March 2023.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability in India

Here is a detailed list of all the cities where Airtel’s 5G Plus service is available in India:

— Ambala
— Karnal
— Sonipat
— Yamunanagar
— Bahadurgarh
— Dehradun
— Agartala
— Kohima
— Dimapur
— Aizawl
— Gangtok
— Silchar
— Dibrugarh
— Tinsukia
— Noida
— Kozhikode
— Trivandrum
— Bhawanipatna
— Dhenkanal
— Jharsuguda
— Paradeep
— Bargarh
— Thrissur
— Ujjain
— Dharamshala
— Mandi
— Baddi
— Gwalior
— Itanagar
— Raipur
— Durg-Bhilai
— Ghaziabad
— Faridabad
— Jaipur
— Udaipur
— Pune
— Kozhikode
— Trivandrum
— Thrissur
— Vizag
— Lucknow
— Berhampore
— Old Malda
— Raiganj
— Durgapur
— Balurghat
— Alipurduar
— Dinhata
— Asansol
— Barrdhaman
— Koch Bihar
— Medinipur
— Jalpaiguri
— Darjeeling
— Islampur
— Kharagpur
— Srinagar
— Surat
— Vadodara
— Rajkot
— Warangal
— Karimnagar
— Shimla
— Hyderabad
— Pune
— Patna
— Nagpur
— Vijayawada
— Rajahmundry
— Kakinada
— Anugul
— Sambalpur
— Berhampur
— Balasore
— Kurnool
— Guntur
— Tirupati
— Meerut
— Gandhinagar
— Delhi
— Jammu
— Mumbai
— Chennai
— Imphal
— Bengaluru
— Samba
— Kathua
— Udhampur
— Akhnoor
— Kupwara
— Lakhanpur
— Khour
— Indore
— Hyderabad
— Siliguri
— Ahmedabad
— Nagpur
— Varanasi
— Kanpur
— Panipat
— Gurugram
— Guwahati
— Prayagraj
— Ranchi
— Jamshedpur
— Bhagalpur
— Bodh Gaya
— Coimbatore
— Itanagar
— Begusarai
— Katihar
— Kishanganj
— Purnia
— Gopalganj
— Barh
— Bihar Sharif
— Bihta
— Nawada
— Sonepur
— Bhopal
— Madurai
— Hosur
— Trichy
— Agra
— Muzaffarpur
— Kochi
— Bhubaneswar
— Cuttack
— Bhubaneswar
— Cuttack
— Rourkela
— Gorakhpur
— Rourkela
— Hissar
— Rohtak
— Kota
— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur
— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi
— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru
— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2023 2:06 PM IST
