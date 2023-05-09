Panasonic India has announced the launch of its new range of Google TVs. This launch came after the successful launch of OLEDs recently. The company plans to introduce 23 new models of television powered by the Google TV platform. Also Read - OnePlus TV 40 Y1S goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and availability

The newly launched Google TVs feature 4K HDR and smart capabilities like Game mode, built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast and more.

Panasonic Google TVs price and availability in India

Panasonic new range of Google TVs are available in different size options including 32, 43, 55, 65, and 75 inches and range between Rs 19,990 and Rs 3,19,990. They are available via Panasonic stores, dealer networks and key e-commerce platforms.

Panasonic Google TVs specifications

Panasonic Google TVs feature a bezel-less display and a wide colour gamut. 4K HDR models are equipped with a 4K Colour Engine that optimises the dark and bright areas of the display with upscaling for HD/FHD content.

Coming to sound quality, Panasonic Google TVs come with Dolby ATMOS capability and built-in home theatre speakers. Panasonic’s Bluetooth Audio Link function allows users can connect external speakers to the TV.

Additionally, users can use TV speakers while streaming music content from their smartphones or tablet devices.

The newly launched TVs come with built-in Google Assistant and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa. Further, through Game Mode, gamers can experience minimal delay and a more responsive gameplay experience, as per the company’s claim.

With Panasonic’s IoT-enabled platform- MirAIe, the television can become a hub for all smart devices. This feature allows for the control and management of household appliances through the TV.

It is worth noting that these features may vary from series to series.

Panasonic MX850 Google TVs specifications

Panasonic MX850 comes in two sizes- 55 and 65-inch with 32GB of storage and 2GB RAM. In terms of connectivity, it provides three HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports.

Panasonic MX800 Google TVs specifications

Panasonic MX800 comes in two sizes- 55 and 65-inch with 16GB of storage and 2GB RAM. In terms of connectivity, it provides three HDMI ports, one USB 2.0 port and one USB 3.0 port.

Panasonic MX750 Google TVs specifications

Panasonic MX750 comes in two sizes- 55 and 43-inch with 16GB of storage and 2GB RAM. In terms of connectivity, it provides three HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports.

Panasonic MX740 Google TVs specifications

Panasonic MX740 comes in two sizes- 75, 55 and 43-inch with 16GB of storage and 2GB RAM. In terms of connectivity, it provides three HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports.

Panasonic MX710 Google TVs specifications

Panasonic MX710 comes in two sizes- 65, 55 and 43-inch with 16GB of storage and 2GB RAM. In terms of connectivity, it provides three HDMI ports, one USB 2.0 port and one USB 3.0 port.

It is worth noting that this series comes with thin bezels and no wide colour gamut.

Panasonic MX700 Google TVs specifications

Panasonic MX700 comes in two sizes- 55 and 43-inch with 16GB of storage and 2GB RAM. In terms of connectivity, it provides three HDMI ports, one USB 2.0 port and one USB 3.0 port. It does not come with a wide colour gamut.

TVs under the Panasonic MS series are offered in Full HD resolution with no 4K upscaling.

Panasonic MS680 Google TVs specifications

Panasonic MS680 comes in two sizes- 32 and 43-inch with 16GB of storage and 1.5GB RAM. In terms of connectivity, it provides two HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports.

Panasonic MS670 Google TVs specifications

Panasonic MS670 comes in two sizes- 32 and 43-inch with 16GB of storage and 1.5GB RAM. In terms of connectivity, it provides two HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports.

Panasonic MS550 Google TVs specifications

Panasonic MS550 comes in two sizes- 32 and 43-inch with 4GB of storage and 512MB RAM. In terms of connectivity, it provides two HDMI ports and one USB 2.0 port.