OnePlus launched the OnePlus TV 40 Y1S smart TV in India earlier this month. Now, just days after its launch, OnePlus’ newly launched smart TV is up for sale in the country. The company today announced that the OnePlus TV 40 Y1S will be up for purchase in India starting today. The smart TV is the latest addition to the company’s OnePlus TV Y1S series which also includes 32 Y1S and 43 Y1S. OnePlus claims its Y1S series smart TVs offer a more accessible connected ecosystem experience. The newly launched smart TV comes in a 40-inch screen size along with many interesting features, such as HDR visual, Dolby audio, bezel-less design and it delivers a plethora of content streaming options with OxygenPlay 2.0. Also Read - Amazon Prime Gaming free games for April 2023 announced: Check list here

OnePlus TV 40 Y1S India price and availability

OnePlus TV 40 Y1S is available in India via OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other offline partner stores starting April 14, 2023. The newly launched smart TV is priced at Rs 21,999. OnePlus is offering an additional discount of up to Rs 1,500 for ICICI Bank customers on ICICI Bank debit cards, EMI and net banking purchases of the new OnePlus TV. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G gets sold out in first sale, Next sale on April 12

OnePlus TV 40 Y1S Specification

OnePlus TV 40 Y1S is powered by a 64-bit processor and has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space. The newly launched TV comes with a 40-inch Full HD LED display with real-time image quality optimisation through advanced Gamma Engine feature. This feature smart tunes the visuals to provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant color. Further, the newly launched smart TV has features, such as noise reduction, colour space mapping, HDR10+ decoding, HDR10, as well as HLG format support for an enhanced viewing experience. Also Read - Vivo T2 5G series is coming on April 11: Here’s what we know so far

Coming to audio, the TV includes two full-range speakers with a total output of 20W and it is powered by Dolby Audio. OnePlus TV 40 Y1S offers cinematic sound experience, and its surround sound system delivers crisp clarity.

In addition to this, the OnePlus TV 40 Y1S gives users a fully integrated smarter TV experience. It is powered by Android TV 11.0 platform and with a plethora of connectivity choices. The TV has Bluetooth 5.0 with a Wi-Fi the supports both 2.5 and 5 GHz frequency band. Additionally, it offers two USB 2.0 ports along with Ethernet, AV and HDMI input ports. It has built-in Google Assistant and works with Alexa as well. For screen casting, the newly launched OnePlus TV has built-in Chromecast, and it supports Miracast and DLNA.

Users can connect any OnePlus Buds or OnePlus Watch with the TV. Also, the OnePlus TV provides an option to connect smartphone with the TV using the OnePlus Connect 2.0 and enjoy a seamless connected ecosystem experience by OnePlus.

Coming to TV’s content discovery platform, that is, OxygenPlay 2.0, the platform allows users to easily access a wide range of content from prominent international and regional content partners on their new OnePlus TV. Users can enjoy direct access to over 230 live channels as part of the OxygenPlay 2.0 and it has installed applications like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Google Play Store, Bluetooth Stereo, Smart Manager etc.