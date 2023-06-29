comscore
Google rolls out new Shop tab for Android TV: Here's how it differs from Discover tab

Shop tab lets users explore, buy or rent movies and shows. Android TV users around the world will get the tab in the coming weeks, according to Google.

  • Published: June 29, 2023 9:13 AM IST

  • Android TV Shop tab lets users explore and buy or rent movies and shows.
  • Android TV Shop tab is currently available in the US.
  • Android TV Shop tab will roll out globally in the next few weeks.
Google has introduced a new feature for Android TV. Starting today, all Android TV devices in the U.S. will have a new “Shop” tab that lets users explore and buy or rent movies and shows. Android TV users around the world will get a new Shop tab in the coming weeks, according to Google. Also Read - How to set up payments reminder on Google Pay: Here's a step-by-step guide

The shop tab will let users browse and compare all the movies for rent or purchase across their streaming services, without opening each app separately. The new tab helps you discover new titles, while the “Library” section displays thumbnails of movies and TV shows you’ve bought from Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, Google TV or Android TV. Also Read - Google rolls out quick action menu to access key video functionality in Google Meet web

After buying titles from Android TV, users can download them on their phone or tablet via Google Play Movies & TV and watch them offline or on a different device. Also Read - Google may introduce new Android logo with new wordmark, 3D robot head

How Shop tab differs from Android TV’s Discover tab

The Shop tab and the Discover tab on Android TV have some differences, despite their similar appearance. The Discover tab shows users suggestions from various streaming platforms, based on what they like to watch, regardless of the price. The Shop tab, however, only shows users content that they can buy or rent.

Android 14 is coming soon to Android TV devices, as per Google. The beta version of the software indicates that users will have features like an accessibility menu at the top level, with options such as text scaling, bold text and colour description, 9to5Google reports.

Meanwhile, Sony has launched its new Bravia XR A80L OLED series in India, with four models in different screen sizes. The smart TVs have an OLED display and a Cognitive Processor XR and run on Android OS and Google TV.

The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series starts from Rs 2,19,990. The four models are XR-55A80L, XR-65A80L, XR-77A80L and XR-83A80L, with screen sizes of 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 88-inch respectively. 

The XR-55A80L costs Rs 2,19,990, the XR-65A80L costs Rs 299,990 and the XR-77A80L costs Rs 549,990. The price and availability of the XR-83A80L are not yet announced. 

The models, except for the XR-83A80L, will be available at all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and online platforms in India.

 

  • Published Date: June 29, 2023 9:13 AM IST
