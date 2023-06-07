Sony has announced the launch of its Bravia XR A80L OLED series in India. The series offers four different models in 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 88-inch screen sizes. Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for June 2023: NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, more

The smart TVs are powered by Cognitive Processor XR with an OLED display and Android operating system and smart TV software from Google TV. The newly launched Sony BRAVIA XR A80L OLED series start at Rs 2,19, 990. Also Read - Sony announces Days of Play sale for PlayStation Plus members: Check top offers here

Sony BRAVIA XR A80L OLED series price, availability and offers in India

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series has four models namely XR-55A80L, XR-65A80L, XR-77A80L and XR-83A80L. These models are offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 88-inch screen sizes, respectively. Also Read - Sony launches its first PlayStation earbuds for gamers

The XR-55A80L model is available for Rs 2,19,990, the XR-65A80L is available for Rs 299,990, XR-77A80L is priced at Rs 549,990 and the company is yet to announce the price and availability for XR-83A80L model.

Except for the XR-83A80L model, all the other models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

As a part of the introductory offer, interested buyers can avail a cashback of up to Rs 12,500. In addition to this, Sony is also offering a two-year warranty on the purchase of 65A80L OLED. Further, the price and availability have provided in the table below for clear understanding.

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability XR-55A80L 219,990/- Already announced XR-65A80L 299,990/- Already announced XR-77A80L 549,990/- Already announced XR-83A80L To be announced To be announced

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series specifications

Display

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series comes with an OLED display with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and 100Hz refresh rate. It comes with HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatibility. In addition to this, the smart TV comes with clarity enhancement, XR clear image, colour enhancement, contrast enhancement, and motion enhancer.

Sound

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series’ XR-55A80L and XR-65A80L models come with five 10W speakers, three actuators and two woofers, the XR-77A80L model comes with one 20W speaker and four 10W speakers, three actuators and two woofers, and the XR-83A80L model has two 20W speakers and three 10W speakers with two actuators and two woofers.

In addition to this, the smart TVs support Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos and 3D surround upscaling.

Software and storage

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series has an Android TV operating system and smart TV support from Google TV. It has onboard storage of 32GB. The smart TV comes with a built-in mic switch and voice search support.

Design

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series metal flush surface bezel design and bezels are in Titanium black colour.