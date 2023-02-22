comscore Vodafone, Google partner on RCS messaging, Android TV, and Pixel phones Price in India, Vodafone, Google partner on RCS messaging, Android TV, and Pixel phones Reviews and Specs (22nd February 2023) | Techlusive India
Vodafone, Google partner on RCS messaging, Android TV, and Pixel phones

Google and Vodafone are teaming up to bring users modern messaging with RCS, an engaging interactive TV experience and new Android smartphones.

Vodafone, a major telecommunications company, has announced plans to expand its European collaboration with Google in mobile messaging services, Pixel devices, and Vodafone’s TV platform. Also Read - Valentine's Day offer: Vodafone to offer 5GB data to select users

The companies’ expanded agreement will allow Vodafone customers to enjoy rich new messaging experiences by leveraging Google Jibe Cloud to power Vodafone’s use of Rich Communications Services (RCS). Also Read - Mobile calls expected to get more expensive in 2023: Report

Messages by Google will become the default messaging app on all applicable Android devices sold via Vodafone’s carrier sales channels.

“Google and Vodafone are teaming up to bring users modern messaging with RCS, an engaging interactive TV experience and exciting new Android smartphones,” Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google, said in a statement.

The agreement will also see the introduction of the Pixel 7 handset as well as the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds for Vodafone customers in additional markets in 2023.

In addition, Android TV will be chosen as the preferred platform for Vodafone’s television service in nine countries.

“Expanding our excellent relationship with Google further will enable us to leverage their technological innovation to provide our consumer and business customers with engaging new experiences built on best-in-class services, all of which will be underpinned by our 5G and Gigafast broadband networks,” Aldo Bisio, Chief Commercial Officer of Vodafone Group, said in a statement.

Moreover, the expanded agreement will also allow Google to tap into the full potential of Vodafone’s 5G and ultra-fast fibre-optic networks.

— IANS

  • Published Date: February 22, 2023 3:04 PM IST
