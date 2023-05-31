comscore
  • Home
  • Smart TV
  • Acer OLED, QLED TV range with Google TV support launched
News

Acer OLED, QLED TV range with Google TV support launched

Smart TVs

Indkal Technologies has launched Acer-branded smart television with different panel materials in India, but each featuring Google TV.

acertv

Indkal Technologies, the official licensee of Acer Home Entertainment business in India, on Wednesday, announced the launch of the new Google TV lineup from Acer in the country. Among the products, the flagship ‘O series’ with an OLED display and a 60-watt speaker system with large woofers will be launched in two sizes — 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

The company also launched an affordable QLED range under the ‘V series’ which will allow customers to enjoy an advanced QLED display at a reasonable price. The TV will be available in a 32-inch variant along with the regular 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants.

The other products launched were the I and G series value segment products with features such as MEMC, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and UHD Upscaling, along with high-end brightness and contrast.

Moreover, the company launched the new TV lineup with improved sound across all product ranges, with the I series sporting a new audio system with 30-watt speakers in 32-inch and 40-inch models; and 36-watt and 40-watt speakers in UHD models in sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55 inch, 65 inch and 75 inch.

Acer’s popular ‘H series’ range has launched with a 76-watt speaker system with improved bass and treble and a more immersive audio setup.

Google TV is also available in the existing range of premium QLEDs, the ‘W series’, with the unique Anti-Glare Display, Wallpaper Design, Aural Sound, and Motion Sensors, according to the company. The entire new Google TV range from Acer features dual-band WiFi and 2-way Bluetooth 5.0, with HDMI 2.1 ports and USB 3.0, and Dolby Atmos as a major value addition to all UHD models across all six series.

The company announced various timelines for the products’ retail availability, with the I series going on sale across channels on June 6.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 31, 2023 6:20 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Acer OLED, QLED TV range with Google TV support launched

Amazon Alexa can no longer talk like Amitabh Bachchan

Apple s Migraine could mean trouble for your Mac: How to protect yourself

After audio devices, Xiaomi to manufacture smartphones in India

Government notifies PLI 2.0 for IT harware; application window to open on Friday

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video