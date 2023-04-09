Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review: A well-built premium Android smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S23 series was recently launched at the Unpacked event. The lineup includes three models: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the mighty Galaxy S23 Ultra. All Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India are manufactured at the company’s Noida factory. Samsung’s decision to sell ‘Made in India’ Galaxy S23 smartphones shows the company’s commitment to India’s manufacturing and growth story. The top-end model Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 200MP camera, 5000mAh battery and more, while the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plusa are more or less with some differences. We used the Galaxy S23 for around a week and here is what we think about the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Design and Display:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate in game mode. The brightness levels are adequate, and I had no issue with legibility in bright sunlight. The display supports the Vision Booster feature and has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Overall, the Galaxy S23 Plus display panel offers a good experience while watching movies or gaming. The phone weighs under 200 grams, the smartphone feels pretty slim when used without any protective case. The phone comes in Phantom Black as well as Cream colour options and we had the Cream one. The volume rockers and the power button have both been placed on the right side. The buttons are easy to use, and the power button also allows to trigger Bixby. At the bottom, the phone houses a SIM slot, the USB Type-C port, the speaker grille, and two more microphones. At the back, the device comes with a glass back and an aluminum frame at the sides, making the smartphone attractive.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Camera:

The Galaxy S23 Plus sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens 85-degree field of view, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 10MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens featuring 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. The daytime camera performance was excellent and you really love the photos. With Night mode enabled, the Galaxy S23 Plus brings more details in the dark. Portrait mode photos had good edge detection too. Videos on Galaxy S23 Plus get more cinematic with Super HDR, Enhanced Noise control algorithm and 2X wider OIS for smoother and sharper output during the night.

The sports a 12-megapixel selfie sensor on the front with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an 80-degree field-of-view. The front camera on Galaxy S23 Plus comes with Dual Pixel autofocus technology along with Nightography, which allows shooting from the front camera even in low lighting conditions. The Dual Pixel autofocus technology also ensures 60 percent faster focus from the front camera. Overall, the selfie camera is also fairly impressive.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Performance:

The Galaxy S23 Plus is powered by the customised version of Qualcomm’s latest SoC, known as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. The device is offered in two variants – 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB internal storage. We reviewed the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. One of the most significant improvements to the Galaxy S23 Plus is the optimized GPU, which is approximately 41 percent faster compared to Galaxy 22 series and designed specially for power users. During my daily usage consisting mostly of browsing through my social media apps and Chrome, I didn’t face any issues. In addition, gaming on the device was smooth. We played Asphalt 9 at its highest settings and it ran just fine.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus runs on Android 13 out of the box with the company’s OneUI 5.1 on top. Samsung has promised to provide four years of OS and five years of security updates with the device. The smartphone packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging which aims to deliver up to 65 percent charge in as little as 30 minutes. It supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 which offers 15W charging speeds and Wireless PowerShare support for reverse wireless charging. The smartphone easily lasts over a day, even with watching videos and gaming.

It comes with Samsung Knox and Knox Vault features. It is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Verdict:

The Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at Rs 94,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant (our review unit) and Rs 1,04,999 for the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It is available from online retailers, Samsung online stores, Samsung retail stores, and Samsung authorized retailers across the country. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,700mAh battery, 256GB/512GB storage options and 45 Watt fast charging. If all you need is a robustly built smartphone with a good camera and best-in-class performance the Galaxy S23 Plus could be worth your money.