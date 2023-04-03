Convertible laptops are steadily gaining popularity in India. Of lately, we have seen companies like HP, Dell and Lenovo introducing their own interactions of a two-in-one laptop in the market. While all of these PCs ace the design and offer a power-packed performance, only some have the sensibility to offer users all the tools required to make the best use of the machine. And this is one area where the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 takes a lead. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may have the smoothest display by far

For the unversed, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Book3 series, which includes the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Galaxy Book3 Pro, and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 laptops, at a starting price of Rs 1,31,990 in India. Of these, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is the convertible laptop and it offers the best of both worlds, that is, power of a conventional PC and agility of a convertible form factor. What distinguishes it from other convertible laptops available in the market right now is the S-Pen stylus that ships inside the box – an feature that often costs users an additional sum while switching to a two-in-one form factor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G goes on sale in India: Price, offers, and specs

That said, the question remains if the good looks and the S-Pen stylus are enough to make the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 a winner. We will try to answer that and more in the review below. So, keep reading. Also Read - Samsung launches new-generation vacuum cleaners in India: Check features here

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: Specifications

Display: 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED Display with a 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution, S-Pen stylus in the box

Processor: Up to 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics

RAM: 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: Up to 1TB of SSD storage

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Connectivity: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1

Multimedia: 1080p FHD camera, Internal dual array digital mic, AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Battery: 76 Whr battery with a 65W USB Type-C adapter

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: Design

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 comes with a 16-inch display, which is housed inside a 12.8mm slender metallic frame that is graphite in colour and weighs just 1.66 grams. There is a Samsung logo towards the left side on the back, an HDMI and two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left side of the PC, and a USB3.2 port, a microSD multi-media card reader and a headphone jack on the right side to keep you connected.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 features minimalist aesthetics, which is probably one of the best design features of this two-in-one convertible PC. It’s sharp, it’s slim, and it doesn’t scream for attention. Simply said, it has a ‘less is more’ sort of vibe to it. Despite its clean design, the actual body of this device isn’t easy to keep clean. The top is a fingerprint magnet and more often than not, you will find yourself wiping it clean, which is a hassle if you like your space to be pristine all the time.

Another feature that sets the Galaxy Book3 Pro apart from a lot of other convertible laptops is the S-Pen stylus that ships inside the box. Now, most, if not all, convertible PCs ship without a stylus. While all of them do support a stylus, buyers, as I had mentioned in the beginning of this review, have to spend another three to four grand to buy the stylus, which is a pain from the consumer perspective. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 addresses this pain point with its S-Pen stylus, which glides over the display giving users or creators more flexibility while working. The said, would have been a cherry on top of a cake if the S-Pen would also stick to the PC or if there was a mechanism of storing the stylus with the laptop for easier access.

Lastly, talking about the keyboard, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 sports a full size backlit keyboard with the keys running across the length of the laptop. This keyboard packs a lot of utilitarian features such as dedicated buttons for multi-screen mode, locking and unlocking the camera and the mic and unlocking the camera mode for maximum efficiency. The keyboard also includes a giant trackpad, which the company says is 39 percent larger than the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360. In usage, the keyboard, despite being extremely comfortable to use even for prolonged periods, takes some getting used to. The trackpad, on the other hand, gives you plenty of room to move around and play.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: Display

Coming to the display, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 350 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 120 percent DCI-P3 colour volume, and Vesa certification. This screen is bigger and better than the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 that comes with a 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution.

In usage, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 comes with a vibrant display that is hard to miss. Samsung’s displays are known to be bright, vibrant and capable of reproducing colours with stunning accuracy. We have already seen that in Samsung’s premium smartphone and we see that again in the company’s premium laptop series. Whether you are a designer or a video editor or you use this PC for watching videos among other things, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 doesn’t disappoint in any regard. The touch screen panel is equally active, accurate and responsive and it never misses a beat.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: Performance and Battery

Coming to the performance, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is powered by up to 13th-gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor with Intel Xe graphics. This processor is coupled with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage space.

Numbers aside, the Galaxy Book3 is a powerhouse of a performer. It never slows down or skips a beat even in high-stress situations when you are juggling between multiple apps. The overall experience remains smooth and lag free throughout. This performance coupled with the bright and vibrant touch-screen panel is an ideal work tool for creators and designers, or in other words, situations that entail a graphics-heavy work.

On the software side of things, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 offers all the goodness of Windows 11 operating system and some more. This means that you also get a host of Samsung apps such as Samsung Notes, Quick Start, Samsung Gallery, Samsung Pass, and SmartThings to name a few. This can come in handy if you are a part of Samsung’s ecosystem. It will also help you to switch files between your Samsung smartphone and your PC seamlessly. If not, you might as well ignore them.

Coming to the audio, this laptop comes with AKG quad speakers, which includes two 5W woofers and two 2W tweeters with support for Smart Amp, and Dolby Atmos. This quad speaker system is capable of giving a 360-degree sound experience. The sound is loud enough for you to enjoy a movie night with your friends over a weekend. The laptop also features support for a 1080p FHD camera, which offers an average performance. It would have been nice if Samsung had made improvements in this critical yet often ignored area as well like the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop (REVIEW).

Lastly, the battery. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 comes with a 76 Whr battery with a 65W USB Type-C adapter. This battery lasted me through better of my work day and I found myself charging the device towards the end of the day on most days. But this battery drain depends on your usage. So if you use a lot of graphics-intensive apps, the laptop’s battery is likely to drain faster. But the 65W fast charger more than makes up for any drain that you might encounter.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 or not?

Now the most important question: should you buy the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 or not? The answer is a simple yes. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is a gigantic machine that packs a vibrant display, a powerful core in a sleek and metallic body. The fast charger and the accompanying S-Pen stylus are a nice touch to the package. Overall, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is a power performer and it consistently delivers what it promises. Sure, there are areas where it could be even better, but in its current form, this convertible laptop is already a winner.