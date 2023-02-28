comscore Samsung Galaxy Book3 series goes on sale in India: Check price, offers
Samsung Galaxy Book3 series laptops go on sale in India: Check price, specs, more

Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy Book3 series went on sale in India today. Here is everything you need to know about them.

  • Samsung launched the Galaxy Book3 series in India earlier this month.
  • The Samsung Galaxy Book3 series is available for purchase in India starting today.
  • Samsung has also announced special offers on the purchase of the Galaxy Book3.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra

Image: Samsung

Samsung launched the Galaxy Book3 series laptops alongside the Galaxy S23 series at a global launch event earlier this month. Now, nearly a month later, the Galaxy Book3 series laptops are up for purchase in India starting today. Samsung India today announced that the Galaxy Book3 series, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360, are up for purchase in India via samsung.com, amazon.in and select retail outlets starting today.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 series India price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at Rs 1,79,990. Similarly, the variant with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space is priced at Rs 1,55,990, while the variant with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,63,990.

Coming to the Galaxy Book3 Pro, the 16-inch variant of the laptop with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage will be available at a price of Rs 1,65,990, while the 16-inch variant with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space will be available at a price of Rs 1,49,990. Similarly, the 14-inch variant of the Galaxy Book3 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage space costs Rs 1,55,990, while the 14-inch variant with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs Rs 1,39,990. Lastly, the 14-inch variant of the Galaxy Book3 Pro with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 – P (28W) processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage costs Rs 1,31,990 in India.

Coming to the Galaxy Book3 360, the 15-inch variant of the laptop with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16 RAM and 1TB storage costs Rs 1,38,990. On the other hand, the 15-inch variant with 13th Gen Intel Core i5– P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage costs Rs 1,14,990, while the 15-inch variant with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 – P (28W) processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs Rs 1,22,990.

Samsung said that as a part of the offers, it is offering the Galaxy Buds 2 at a discounted price of Rs 1,999. In addition to this, consumers can avail a bank cashback of Rs 8,000 or a trade-in bonus worth Rs 6,000 and Samsung Finance + cashback of Rs 8,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy Book3 series laptops. It is also offering no-cost EMI of up to 24 months to the interested buyers.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2023 7:34 PM IST
