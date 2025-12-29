OnePlus Pad Go 2: A Budget Android Tablet that Raises the Bar

OnePlus has been on a generational run with its new product launches. From the flagship number series to the Nord lineup, all these devices have created a huge impact in the smartphone market. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad 3 came out of the blue and shocked everyone by delivering a flagship-level experience that rivals top-tier Android tablets. Now, OnePlus is looking to create the same impact in the budget segment with its new budget tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go 2. But, with the Android tablet market becoming more and more competitive, can OnePlus really capture the budget Android segment? Let’s take a deep dive. Also Read: OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched Along With OnePlus 15R: Know ALL Details In 5 Points

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Design: A very familiar look

Simply put, the looks of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 are really clean and minimal. The design revamp seems to be inspired by its elder cousin, the OnePlus Pad 3, which makes the Pad Go 2 more appealing. The centrally placed rear camera from the previous generation has now been moved to the corner and makes the tablet resemble the iPad Air. Also Read: OnePlus 15R, 15R Ace Edition Launching In India Today: Expected Price And Specs

The overall side frame and the back are made of polycarbonate, but the tablet feels sturdy and well built. At around 597gms, it is pretty light and portable. Even after using it with the folio case, the tablet didn’t feel heavy. The folio rather gave it the much-needed protection against scratches. Additionally, it also acts as a stand making it more useful for your binge watching sessions.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Display and Speakers: Goes beyond budget

One of the most crucial aspects of a tablet is the display, and OnePlus has nailed it with the Pad Go 2. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 sports a large 12.1-inch 2.8K display with Dolby Vision support. Additionally, the panel is a 12-bit display with 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Beyond the complex specifications, the display is a feast for the eyes and is perfect for your Amazon Prime and Netflix binge sessions. The colours are punchy with good contrast, making every video look cinematic.

The brightness levels are also impressive, and the screen looks bright enough even for outdoor usage. Plus, the 120Hz refresh rate makes the display feel smooth across all daily tasks, adding to the overall user experience on the Pad Go 2.

But what takes the whole multimedia experience a notch above is the audio. The Pad Go 2 comes with four high-quality speakers that elevate the sound experience. While listening to music, the bass is powerful but never overpowers the vocals, making it perfect for playing your playlist on loop. Even during my binge-watch sessions, where I recently enjoyed The Last Samurai Standing, the vocals were crisp and clear without the background music overpowering the vocals. However, at maximum volume, there is slight distortion, so using it around 70–80 percent volume is ideal.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Performance: Noticeable Improvements Over Its Predecessor

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra, which is a huge leap in comparison to its predecessor. This processor is paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For everyday usage, the tablet excels and is able to switch seamlessly between multiple apps. Even the app loading speeds are fast, and the overall navigation in the UI feels smooth.

Even for casual gaming, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 performs really well. I tried playing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Call of Duty: Mobile, and the tablet performs well at medium to high settings. However, if you are someone who wants to game for longer sessions, the tablet gets a little warm, which might also lead to a drop in performance.

Talking more about performance, I also tried multiple benchmarks. In AnTuTu, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 scores a decent 10,32,232 Similarly, in Geekbench, it scores 1003 in the single-core test and 3112 in the multi-core test. I even tried the throttle test, which clearly shows that the tablet can handle all multitasking needs.

Another big addition by OnePlus in the budget tablet segment is the additional SIM tray slot, as it is the first budget tablet by OnePlus to come with built-in 5G. This makes the tablet ideal for those who are always on the go without being dependent on Wi-Fi.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Software: BrAIns of a flagship

The biggest issue with old Android tablets was that the software lacked the feel and features. This is no longer the issue, and even with budget tablets like the OnePlus Pad Go 2, the user feels like they are getting a premium experience, thanks to the AI suite that the tablet offers. The AI features are the same as those found in the flagship OnePlus 15. With the latest OxygenOS 16 on top of Android 16, the tablet feels super rich in terms of the animations and customisation available. The Flux themes, along with the subtle new UI additions, have taken OxygenOS to the next level.

Coming back to the AI features, the most useful one has been the AI Writer, which really helped me brainstorm while writing social media captions and making notes. Along with this, AI Translate and AI VoiceScribe also work really well. I personally used the AI Captions feature the most while watching old classic movies, and surprisingly, the AI was good enough with live captions, with only a few misses at times.

Also, accessories like the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo are a great addition and make the overall usage and navigation in the UI a breeze. It helps with taking partial screenshots, sketching, and even makes note-taking really fun.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Camera: Works fine

Cameras are not a strong suit for tablets, and just to spoil it, the story is the same with the Pad Go 2. Not to take it the wrong way, but the Pad Go 2 features a decent 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera as well, which get the job done but are nothing extraordinary.

The rear camera clicks some decent photos that are good enough to document a few memories. In good lighting, the colours appear natural with adequate details. The front-facing camera delivers a similar experience, making it reliable for video calls and occasional selfies. Overall, it is a decent camera setup, but don’t expect too much out of it.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Battery: Reliable and Impressive

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a massive 10,050mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Weirdly, OnePlus bundles a 45W charger in the box. But apart from the on-paper specs, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 easily lasts around 4–5 days with casual usage.

I used the tablet for light browsing, YouTube videos, and music for most of my time. Even during my binge-watch sessions, the tablet didn’t even break a sweat and dropped only around 10–15 percent after continuous 5–6 hours of content consumption.

However, the charging speed does feel a little slow. It took a considerable 2 hours and 13 minutes to fully charge the Pad Go 2. While not a complete dealbreaker, a 33W charging speed for the large 10,050mAh battery feels somewhat outdated, especially when compared to the faster charging standards that we see these days.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Verdict

The budget Android space really needed a well-built tablet that could push the limits of other brands, and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 does exactly that by offering a well-rounded experience. The Pad Go 2 starts at Rs 25,999, and honestly, it brings one of the best-looking displays in its price range, with some of the best colours I have ever seen on an LCD panel. The performance is good enough, and multitasking for day-to-day tasks feels smooth and reliable.

The only downside I felt was the missing keyboard case, which could have taken the productivity levels of this device a notch above. OnePlus should have borrowed the idea from their more premium OnePlus Pad 3 and made a smaller, scaled-down version for the Pad Go 2. This could have easily turned it into a mini productive machine, making it perfect for those who are always on the go.