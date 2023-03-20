Nokia launched its hero device Nokia X30 5G in India recently. Nokia X30 5G has become the poster child for the company, representing its strong focus on the environment. The plastic back of the handset is claimed to be made from 60 percent recycled materials, while it uses 100 percent recycled aluminum for its metal frame. While it is a great smartphone overall, but it is not exactly a victory lap for the brand that has launched a flagship after 4 years. Also Read - Nokia revamps its iconic logo to mark the beginning of a new era

Check out the detailed review of the smartphone.

Nokia X30 5G design: Bland but futuristic

Nokia X30 5G looks like any ordinary mid-range smartphone that has a rectangular camera island tucked on one corner and a company branding in the middle of the device. But what is worth noting is the material used in the back cover and metal frame. The plastic back has a satin finish while the edges have a glossy touch, making it look like a decent smartphone, unlike other plastic handsets that look cheap.

With the sustainable approach, it seems like HMD Global is gunning for the position of Fairphone that never made it to Indian shores.

The smartphone is not very slim as it is 7.9mm in height, but it is still handy (185 g) and thankfully not a fingerprint magnet. I reviewed the Ice White colour variant that looked beautiful. You can also opt for the Cloudy Blue colour variant if you like dark colours.

On the front, it features decent bezels surrounding the display that houses a tiny punch-hole camera, that has become a must-have for almost all flagship phones these days.

Nokia X30 5G display: Tall and beautiful

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The display shows punchy colours and will even allow you to stream films and series in FHD resolution from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming platforms. This display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. In addition to this, the handset even comes with a water and dust resistance rating. It has an IP67 rating.

It offers 700 nits of peak brightness, which is pretty average but competitors like the OnePlus 11R is already offering 1450 nits of peak brightness. However, it is not a dealbreaker per se.

Overall, the display is gorgeous, and you will enjoy streaming videos or even playing games on the handset.

Nokia X30 5G camera: A decent one

Nokia X30 5g features a dual rear camera that houses a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. Images captured in daylight look beautiful with decent details and colours. However, they were not as punchy or sharp as one expects from a flagship smartphone. Don’t worry, you can still share these images on your Instagram or any other social media platforms.

In the low-light settings, the smartphone struggles to keep up with the colour accuracy and to reduce the noise. However, you can still use Dark Vision mode to get better images at night time.

As for the selfies, the smartphone sports a 16MP front-facing camera. It produces well decent images and good colour accuracy across different types of skin colours.

Overall, the camera is fairly capable and will prove worthwhile who are not much into photography.

Nokia X30 5G performance: Leaves scope for improvement

Nokia wasn’t after making it to the top of the specs battle with this one, and it shows. A “flagship” phone that had already debuted globally last year is making its way to India with a chipset that is used in mid-range smartphones! Well, it did take a while for me to wrap my head around it but still couldn’t understand the purpose behind it.

Don’t get me wrong, Snapdragon 695 chipset is capable of handling day-to-day tasks but getting this processor at 50K is a hard pill to swallow. It offers just 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage which is still less than what we expect from a flagship smartphone.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4200 mAh that supports 33W fast charging. This is exactly what a typical mid-range phone offers in India. Even after heavy usage that includes Instagram surfing, listening to Spotify, scrolling through LinkedIn, taking calls, checking emails and WhatsApp, it lasted for around 15 hours. This is enough for users who want it for day-to-day tasks.

The smartphone comes with bloatware that includes pre-installed apps like Netflix, Linkedin and more but you can always uninstall them if you dont want to use them. It runs on Android 12 and offers 3 years of software updates.

Verdict

Nokia X30 Pro 5G is a good standalone device that can work amazingly as your daily driver. However, we cannot ignore that it is offering mid-range performance at flagship prices. This makes it difficult to recommend. Those looking for a good camera phone at this price can go ahead with Google Pixel 7 that costs Rs 59,999. The newly launched OnePlus 11R is also an all-rounder that you can buy for under Rs 45,000 in India.