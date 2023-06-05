Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED review: A sleek laptop for power users

Asus has different lines of laptops, each catering to a specific type of user. The Vivobook is typically meant for the masses, meaning it is good enough for anyone learning a course remotely at home, going to school or college, or even doing office work. The latest Vivobook Pro 15 OLED combines power, portability, and affordability and, thus, comes across as a good option to consider.

The 2023 version of Vivobook Pro 15 OLED brings some upgrades, such as a more powerful Intel Core processor, a better OLED screen, and a design that can easily appeal to most customers. It is a large laptop, so its takers are likely to be looking for specific aspects, such as a big screen and ample space to type. But the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED brings a lot more to the table. As much as it would help you make your school project or table that Excel sheet or simply relax watching a good Netflix show, it would let you play games without a hiccup. You may call it an all-rounder, even.

Available in two processor variants, the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED can cost you between Rs 1,19,990 and Rs 1,59,990. So, it is not a budget or mid-range laptop by any means, and it will suit customers willing to spend more than a lakh rupees. Is it good enough? I have an answer but let us quickly get the specifications of the laptop out of our way.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED 2023 (K6502) Design Aluminium lid, 180° ErgoLift hinge Dimensions 19.9mm thin, 1.8kg weight Durability Military-grade MIL-STD 810H Protection Asus Antibacterial Guard Colours Quiet Blue, Cool Silver Panel 15.6-inch 2.8K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED Accuracy 100% DCI-P3, Pantone validated Brightness 600nits, Display HDR TrueBlack 600 CPU Intel Core i9-13900H (6P + 8E cores) Intel Core i5-13500H (4P + 8E cores) GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 Features Nvidia Studio drivers, MUX Switch RAM 16GB DDR5 4800MHz (expandable) Storage 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (upgradable) Security Fingerprint scanner Ports Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C, support power/display) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1 FRL, RJ45 SD card 4.0 reader, 3.5mm audio jack Keyboard Full-sized backlit keyboard with Num keys Touchpad Extra-large 128.9 x 73.2 mm touchpad Webcam Full HD 3DNR webcam + privacy shutter Battery 70WHr capacity, 150W charging Subscription MS Office 2021 Home and Student Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED design and display

The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED is a beautiful machine. It is sleek despite being large and features an aluminium lid that makes it sturdy. I was surprised when I held the laptop for the first time. It is relatively portable for a 15.6-inch laptop, thanks to an excellent distribution of weight, which is under 2kg. The brushed finish on the lid makes it more appealing, while the antibacterial guard lets you use the laptop without worrying about hygiene much. The 180-degree ErgoLift hinge makes the laptop flexible — literally and figuratively. The lid can bend up to 180 degrees, letting you use the screen at different angles.

While the aesthetics are a hit, the laptop also measures up to the connectivity-related expectations of a typical user. I felt at ease using this laptop as I could use any cable without needing a dongle separately. If you are into LAN parties, this laptop won’t disappoint you — although I could not test the Ethernet port. People who are into photography will appreciate the SD card reader on the laptop.

The display is one of the strongest suits of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED. That name gives it away. Its large screen makes the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED stand out in the sea of compact laptops that have become mainstream. It is nice to see Asus still making large-screen laptops, which were popular four to five years back. The OLED panel is the icing on the cake. While it will not impact your school- or office-related chore massively, working with photos and videos and binge-watching are more than enjoyable on the laptop. Everything looks respectably sharp and vivid on this OLED panel. And to top that, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos make watching movies more enjoyable. The screen is also fairly legible under direct sunlight, but I could notice some glare.

If you are a photographer or into editing videos or graphic designing, you will appreciate the screen’s ability to produce natural colours. Asus claims the display on the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED is Pantone-validated, which certifies that the colours on the display are both accurate and consistent across different devices. That means the display will respect the colours of a scene you see on the camera’s display. That is a neat addition.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED performance and battery

Depending on the variant you choose, the performance of the Vivobook Pro 15 will marginally change. I will tell you about the variant with the Intel Core i9 processor, which is also the more expensive of the two. It costs Rs 1,59,990, which makes it a premium laptop. As such, you must expect this laptop to cover most if not all, bases.

A student is unlikely to go for a laptop at this price, and I believe it does not even aim at schoolgoers. For a professional user, this laptop can be an excellent choice because of how adept it is at handling multitasking. I could easily breeze through more than 15 browser tabs on this laptop. Even during the times when I was watching a show using the Netflix app’s Picture-in-Picture mode and browsing the internet, the laptop worked normally. There is enough RAM on the laptop to handle memory-intensive apps and games. That means it runs apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Lightroom pretty smoothly.

Remember I said this laptop can serve gamers? That is possible because of the processor and the graphics card. Although this is not a core-gaming GPU, it can handle most AAA titles well with some occasional issues. I, for instance, played DOOM 3 without any major issues. I also noticed at MUX switching between iGPU and dGPU is fairly fast, which gamers would appreciate.

Gaming aside, office professionals would also love this laptop. While I see only a few reasons why a business-class user would carry a laptop this big, it has its advantages. For instance, it can accommodate more entries and data on an Excel sheet on its large screen. But not just that, the keyboard on the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED offers accurate typing. The key travel is good and the clanky feedback makes typing fun. And more than that, a dedicated number pad makes data entry easier. After I learnt to walk the rope, I would any day choose this laptop for typing. The backlighting is adjustable, but it is not the best I have seen. The touchpad is also quite large and very responsive, which makes navigation in Windows 11 easier.

I also enjoyed listening to music on the laptop. That might sound a little odd, but the Dolby Atmos-powered speakers on this laptop helped me focus on my work while listening to music. I mean to say the speakers are amply loud. The laptop also has an integrated fingerprint sensor on the power button, making it easier to unlock and more secure. For people who have to make a lot of video calls, the webcam offers good video quality, and the mics, with the help of AI Noise Cancellation, make the calls clear.

All of that requires a lot of power, especially if you want your laptop to last long. But I have a gripe. While the processor inside the laptop has more efficiency cores than performance cores, the battery life is below average. On a typical run, the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED lasts about four to five hours, which may be offputting for people investing more than Rs 1 lakh in a laptop. You can blame the OLED panel for that, but that does not justify a major downside of this laptop. The only solution you could resort to is carrying the charger with you everywhere. With fast-charging capabilities, the laptop can run the whole day with short charging times.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED verdict

If you are looking for a high-end laptop with a big display, a powerful processor, and amazingly loud speakers, the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED is worth considering. As long as you do not have a budget constraint, Asus’ new laptop makes sense for most customers. Sure, it may not be the lightest laptop on the market, but then it would be up to you to see what is better for you: weight or a big display and a dedicated keyboard.