Which electric kettles under Rs 2000 can save you during the LPG crisis?

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 18, 2026, 01:33 PM (IST)
The Wipro Elato 1.8L Glass LED Electric Kettle is priced at Rs. 1,779. It has a stainless steel inner body with an LED glass exterior and a keep warm function. The kettle runs on 1500 watts and features auto cut-off with triple protection against dry boil, steam, and overheating.
The Borosil 1.8L Electric Glass Kettle is priced at Rs. 1,849. It has a borosilicate glass body with blue backlight and a 360° swivel base. The kettle features auto cut-off, a spout filter, and cord winder. It supports fast boiling and comes with a 1-year warranty.
The Chefman Electric Kettle 1.8L is priced at Rs. 1,999. It has a borosilicate glass body with a cool-touch handle and easy removable lid. The kettle runs on 1500 watts and features fast boil, LED indicator, auto shut-off, and dry-boil protection. It is an original USA brand.
The AGARO Regency Multipurpose Kettle 1.2L is priced at Rs. 1,799. It has a double-layered body with a 1.2L inner pot and a wide mouth. The kettle runs on 600 watts and supports variable temperature settings for boiling, steaming, and preparing tea, coffee, eggs, and vegetables. It comes in a sea green color.
The Havells Electric Kettle Altro 1.5L is priced at Rs. 1,749. It has a double-layered cool touch outer body and a 304 rust-resistant stainless steel inner body. The kettle runs on 1250 watts and features auto shut-off and a wider mouth for easy filling. It comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty.
The Borosil Cooltouch Electric Kettle 1L is priced at Rs. 1,829. It has a stainless steel inner body and a cool touch exterior. The kettle runs on 1200 watts and is suitable for boiling water for tea, coffee, and soup. It comes in silver color with standard safety features.
The Lifelong Electric Kettle 1.8L is priced at Rs. 1,999. It has a cool touch design with a 360° swivel base. The kettle runs on 1350 watts and features 4 preset modes with a live temperature display. It also supports fast boil, auto shut-off, and overheat protection.
The SHARP Electric Kettle 1.5 Liter is priced at Rs. 1,599. It has a cool touch double layer stainless steel body with anti-rust protection. The kettle supports dry boil and auto shut-off protection. It runs on 2200 watts and comes in glossy black with a 1-year warranty.
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