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Which electric kettles under Rs 2000 can save you during the LPG crisis?

Discover the best electric kettles under Rs 2000 that help you save on LPG during rising gas prices. Fast boiling, energy-efficient, and budget-friendly kettles

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Mar 18, 2026, 01:33 PM (IST)

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Wipro Elato 1.8 litre Glass LED electric Kettlezoom icon
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Wipro Elato 1 8 litre Glass LED electric Kettle

The Wipro Elato 1.8L Glass LED Electric Kettle is priced at Rs. 1,779. It has a stainless steel inner body with an LED glass exterior and a keep warm function. The kettle runs on 1500 watts and features auto cut-off with triple protection against dry boil, steam, and overheating.

Borosil 1.8L Electric Glass Kettlezoom icon
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Borosil 1 8L Electric Glass Kettle

The Borosil 1.8L Electric Glass Kettle is priced at Rs. 1,849. It has a borosilicate glass body with blue backlight and a 360° swivel base. The kettle features auto cut-off, a spout filter, and cord winder. It supports fast boiling and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Chefman Electric Kettlezoom icon
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Chefman Electric Kettle

The Chefman Electric Kettle 1.8L is priced at Rs. 1,999. It has a borosilicate glass body with a cool-touch handle and easy removable lid. The kettle runs on 1500 watts and features fast boil, LED indicator, auto shut-off, and dry-boil protection. It is an original USA brand.

AGARO Regency Multipurpose Kettlezoom icon
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AGARO Regency Multipurpose Kettle

The AGARO Regency Multipurpose Kettle 1.2L is priced at Rs. 1,799. It has a double-layered body with a 1.2L inner pot and a wide mouth. The kettle runs on 600 watts and supports variable temperature settings for boiling, steaming, and preparing tea, coffee, eggs, and vegetables. It comes in a sea green color.

_Havells Electric Kettlezoom icon
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Havells Electric Kettle

The Havells Electric Kettle Altro 1.5L is priced at Rs. 1,749. It has a double-layered cool touch outer body and a 304 rust-resistant stainless steel inner body. The kettle runs on 1250 watts and features auto shut-off and a wider mouth for easy filling. It comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

Borosil Cooltouch Electric Kettlezoom icon
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Borosil Cooltouch Electric Kettle

The Borosil Cooltouch Electric Kettle 1L is priced at Rs. 1,829. It has a stainless steel inner body and a cool touch exterior. The kettle runs on 1200 watts and is suitable for boiling water for tea, coffee, and soup. It comes in silver color with standard safety features.

_Lifelong Electric Kettlezoom icon
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Lifelong Electric Kettle

The Lifelong Electric Kettle 1.8L is priced at Rs. 1,999. It has a cool touch design with a 360° swivel base. The kettle runs on 1350 watts and features 4 preset modes with a live temperature display. It also supports fast boil, auto shut-off, and overheat protection.

SHARP Electric Kettlezoom icon
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SHARP Electric Kettle

The SHARP Electric Kettle 1.5 Liter is priced at Rs. 1,599. It has a cool touch double layer stainless steel body with anti-rust protection. The kettle supports dry boil and auto shut-off protection. It runs on 2200 watts and comes in glossy black with a 1-year warranty.