comscore
हिंदी

What Happens If You Keep Bluetooth On 24/7?

Leaving Bluetooth on all day doesn’t harm performance or battery much, but app permissions and nearby tracking can affect privacy more than most users realise.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Jan 14, 2026, 07:59 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
Bluetooth (4)zoom icon
18

Battery Use Is Low

Modern Bluetooth uses very little power when idle, so simply keeping it turned on doesn’t significantly drain your phone’s battery.

Bluetooth (2)zoom icon
28

Devices Stay Ready

With Bluetooth always on, your phone can instantly connect to earbuds, smartwatches, car systems, and other accessories without manual pairing.

Bluetooth (1)zoom icon
38

Background Scanning Happens

Your phone keeps scanning for nearby devices, which uses small amounts of power and data to maintain quick and stable connections.

Bluetooth (7)zoom icon
48

Location Can Be Inferred

Bluetooth beacons and nearby devices can be used by apps to estimate your location indoors, even when GPS is turned off.

Trending Now

Bluetooth (8)zoom icon
58

Privacy Depends on Apps

The real privacy risk comes from which apps you’ve allowed to use Bluetooth, not from Bluetooth itself being switched on.

Bluetooth (3)zoom icon
68

Rare Security Risks

While uncommon, Bluetooth vulnerabilities can allow nearby attackers to attempt connections, especially if your device software is outdated.

Bluetooth (5)zoom icon
78

Not a Major Slowdown

Bluetooth running in the background does not affect phone speed or app performance in any noticeable way.

Bluetooth (6)zoom icon
88

Smart Usage Tip

Keeping Bluetooth on is fine for most users, but reviewing app permissions and turning it off in crowded public places adds an extra layer of control.