Want to leave ChatGPT? Here’s how to delete your OpenAI account

Want to delete your OpenAI account? Here’s a step-by-step guide to deleting your account using the ChatGPT Android or iOS app.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Jan 23, 2026, 01:42 AM (IST)

ChatGPT
18

Deleting Your OpenAI Account: What to Know

If you no longer want to use OpenAI services, you can permanently delete your account through the ChatGPT mobile app. Before proceeding, it’s important to understand what deletion means and what steps are involved.

ChatGPT
28

What Happens When You Delete Your Account

Deleting your OpenAI account is permanent and cannot be reversed. Once deleted, you lose access to ChatGPT, API services, and account data. You also won’t be able to sign up again using the same email address.

ChatGPT
38

Why Some Users Choose to Delete Their Account

Account deletion removes your chat history, personal preferences, and API usage data from OpenAI’s systems. This is especially important for users concerned about privacy, though some data may be retained temporarily due to legal requirements.

ChatGPT
48

Step 1: Open the ChatGPT App Menu

Open the ChatGPT app on Android or iOS. Tap the two horizontal lines in the top-left corner to open the side menu, which gives access to your profile and account-related options.

ChatGPT
58

Step 2: Access Settings

Scroll down and tap your profile icon at the bottom. Then tap the three-dot menu next to your name to open Settings, where you can manage security, subscriptions, and personal account details.

ChatGPT
68

Step 3: Go to Data Controls

Inside Settings, scroll until you find the Data Controls section. This area lets you manage how your data is handled and includes the option to permanently delete your OpenAI account.

ChatGPT
78

Step 4: Delete Your Account

Tap Delete Account under Data Controls. A warning message will appear explaining the permanent nature of deletion. Review it carefully, then confirm to schedule your account for deletion.

ChatGPT
88

Important Notes Before Deleting

Cancel any active subscriptions separately, especially those billed through Google Play or App Store. Back up important conversations, check linked apps, and remember that data deletion may take up to 30 days to complete.