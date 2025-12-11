Best Smartwatches Under Rs 40000 for 2025 Year-End Shoppers Wanting Premium Design and Advanced Tracking

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 03:09 PM (IST)
Yowow BIT Blood Pressure Smart Watch comes at Rs 40,178. It has a built-in air pump airbag for accurate blood pressure checks and supports voice broadcast for managing calls. The watch includes a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and offers fitness tracking, heart rate, SpO2, temperature, sleep monitoring, a pedometer, and data sharing options.
Garmin Forerunner 265 Running Smartwatch is priced at Rs 35,990. It uses an AMOLED display and provides up to 13 days of usage. The model is offered in two sizes and includes a Race Widget, daily personalized workout suggestions, and a training readiness score.
Huawei Watch GT5 Pro 46 mm Smartwatch is available for Rs 39,999. It has a titanium sharp-edged design and delivers up to 14 days of battery life. The watch works as a pro-level sports device and supports both iOS and Android systems.
Garmin vívoactive 6 Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch is priced at Rs 39,990. It comes with an AMOLED display and can run for up to 11 days per charge. Key features include an activity tracker, alarm clock, cycle tracking, notifications, and a responsive touchscreen.
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Graphite) costs Rs 37,999. The smartwatch is built with a 3nm processor and features dual GPS for precise tracking. It has Sapphire Glass and Armor Aluminum for durability, 5ATM and IP68 water resistance, and health tools such as blood pressure, ECG, IHRN, vascular load monitoring, and an anti-oxidant index.
Fossil Gen 6 Men’s 44mm Touchscreen GPS and Activity Smartwatch with the Signature Series Charger Bundle is priced at Rs 38,379. The device uses Google’s Wear OS and is powered by the Qualcomm 4100+ chipset. It includes a black silicone strap, SpO2 monitoring, GPS, and an always-on display.
Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition in Black comes at a price of Rs 35,990. It operates on Android, offers 4GB of internal storage, and includes a heart rate sensor with a 26 Amp-hour battery capacity. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi to sync data and stream music.
Fitbit Versa 4 Health and Fitness Smart Watch (Pink/Rose) is priced at Rs 37,680. The watch includes built-in GPS and can last up to 6 days on a single charge. The box provides both small and large bands, a 3.3-foot charging cable, a wall adapter, screen protectors, and a PremGear cleaning cloth.
