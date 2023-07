Samsung WindFree AR18CY4ANWK

It is a 1.5ton four-star Inverter split AC that comes with AI Auto Cooling, which automatically optimises the various modes by analysing the room conditions and usage patterns and SmartThings App allows you to remotely control and monitor the air conditioner. It also works with AI assistants such as Bixby and Alexa and has Geofencing functionality, which detects your location and automatically sets the room temperature at the desired level. This AC is available for Rs 48,442.