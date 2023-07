Godrej ACE Pro

Godrej ACE Pro comes with three megapixels resolution and the camera can pan 355 degrees and tilt 90 degrees. It has 6 IR LEDs that enable night vision up to 10 meters with a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way audio. Users can connect the camera to their home WiFi network and access it from anywhere using their smartphone. They can record videos and watch live video feed from the camera on their smartphone anytime, anywhere. The camera supports up to 128 GB microSD card for local storage and can detect motion and humanoid presence and can automatically track and follow any moving object. Godrej ACE Pro is currently available for Rs 2,358.