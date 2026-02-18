8 best phones under Rs 50,000 revealed that are worth every rupee

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Feb 18, 2026, 03:04 PM (IST)
The realme 16 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display and runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone includes a 200MP periscope primary camera and a 50MP front camera. It packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging and comes with an IP69 rating.
The Oppo Reno15 5G is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and includes a 50MP main camera. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery.
The OnePlus 15R is priced at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and supports personalised AI features. The phone has a 165Hz display and supports 4K 120fps video recording. It packs a 7400mAh battery and comes with IP68, IP69, IP66, and IP69K ratings.
The realme GT 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The phone features a 3X periscope flagship camera for zoom photography. It comes with a RealWorld Eco² OLED Plus display.
The Vivo V60 5G is priced at Rs 45,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It features a 6.77-inch slim quad curved AMOLED display. The phone has a 50MP Zeiss OIS main camera, a 50MP Zeiss super telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, along with a 50MP front camera. It is powered by a 6500mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It comes with a metal frame design and supports Gemini Live features. The phone includes AI tools such as Circle to Search, Instant Slo-Mo, Auto-Trim, and Object Eraser. It offers a flagship grade camera setup for photography and video.
The Nothing Phone (3) is priced at Rs 47,850 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a 6.67-inch display and runs on the 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform processor. The phone has a triple 50MP rear camera setup and a 50MP front camera. It is powered by a 5500mAh battery.
The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 43,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and features a CrystalRes AMOLED display. The phone includes a 200MP MasterPixel camera with OIS support. It packs a 6500mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge and comes with IP69 and IP69K ratings.
