Waiting for GTA 6? Here’s everything we know so far

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Feb 06, 2026, 12:11 AM (IST)
Despite multiple delays, Rockstar’s parent company has reassured fans that GTA 6 is progressing as planned, keeping the expected release timeline intact.
Take-Two has confirmed that the official marketing campaign will begin this summer, which usually signals that development is entering its final phase.
After Trailer 2 dropped in 2025, fans have been waiting for more. Leaks suggest Trailer 3 could arrive between March and May, though nothing is confirmed yet.
The next trailer is likely to focus more on gameplay mechanics, introduce additional characters, and possibly reveal pre-order information.
GTA 6 brings players back to Vice City, now part of the fictional state of Leonida, with a world designed to feel active both day and night.
Reports hint that the map could be nearly twice the size of GTA 5, featuring cities, highways, coastal areas, and environments that evolve over time.
The game follows Jason and Lucia, two characters pulled into a criminal world after a job goes wrong, promising a mix of classic chaos and a more grounded narrative.
Take-Two is backing a November 19, 2026 launch. In India, the standard edition may start around Rs 5,499, while deluxe versions could cross Rs 7,499.
