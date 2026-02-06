comscore
Waiting for GTA 6? Here’s everything we know so far

GTA 6 remains on schedule, with marketing set to begin soon. From Trailer 3 rumours to map size and pricing expectations, here is everything that fans must know.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Feb 06, 2026, 12:11 AM (IST)

GTA 6 (3)zoom icon
18

GTA 6: Still On Track

Despite multiple delays, Rockstar’s parent company has reassured fans that GTA 6 is progressing as planned, keeping the expected release timeline intact.

GTA 6 (1)zoom icon
28

Marketing Starts Soon

Take-Two has confirmed that the official marketing campaign will begin this summer, which usually signals that development is entering its final phase.

GTA 6 (2)zoom icon
38

Trailer 3 wait

After Trailer 2 dropped in 2025, fans have been waiting for more. Leaks suggest Trailer 3 could arrive between March and May, though nothing is confirmed yet.

GTA 6 (4)zoom icon
48

More Gameplay Expected

The next trailer is likely to focus more on gameplay mechanics, introduce additional characters, and possibly reveal pre-order information.

GTA 6 (7)zoom icon
58

Return To Vice City

GTA 6 brings players back to Vice City, now part of the fictional state of Leonida, with a world designed to feel active both day and night.

GTA 6 (6)zoom icon
68

Bigger Map Rumours

Reports hint that the map could be nearly twice the size of GTA 5, featuring cities, highways, coastal areas, and environments that evolve over time.

GTA 6 (8)zoom icon
78

Jason And Lucia s Story

The game follows Jason and Lucia, two characters pulled into a criminal world after a job goes wrong, promising a mix of classic chaos and a more grounded narrative.

GTA 6 (5)zoom icon
88

Expected Release And Price

Take-Two is backing a November 19, 2026 launch. In India, the standard edition may start around Rs 5,499, while deluxe versions could cross Rs 7,499.