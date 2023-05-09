1/5
Poco F5 Design
The POCO F5 5G measures 161.11mm x 74.95mm x 7.98mm and weighs 181g. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it has an IP53 rating. It features a dual stereo setup along with support for Dolby Atmos, and hi-res audio (wired and wireless). It also comes with a 3.5mm Headphone Jack. It comes in Carbon Black, Snowstorm White and Electric Blue colour variants.
2/5
Poco F5 Display
The Poco F5 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED Xfinity Pro display with up to 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1000nits of peak brightness, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and Adaptive HDR.