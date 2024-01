OnePlus 12 is coming to India

After its debut in China last month, the OnePlus 12 flagship phone is coming to India, as well as other markets. The company has scheduled January 23 as the launch date for the OnePlus 12 and its trimmed-down, which will be called the OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12 is an upgrade over the OnePlus 11, but it brings incremental upgrades overall. Apart from the performance and photography, not many changes are expected in the OnePlus 12 when compared with the predecessor.