Not sure what to gift your boyfriend? These speakers under Rs 40,000 could be his next obsession

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 01:28 PM (IST)
The Bose Surround Speakers in black are priced at Rs 38,400. These compact speakers are designed to deliver immersive surround sound and are compatible with the Bose Soundbar 500, Bose Soundbar 700, and the SoundTouch 300 soundbar, making them suitable for enhancing a Bose home theatre setup.
The Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker is priced at Rs 35,989. It features an omnidirectional sound output and is designed for karaoke and party use. The speaker offers up to 25 hours of battery life and comes with IPX4 splash resistance. It includes a built-in handle and wheels for easy movement and supports ambient lighting to enhance the party experience.
The Marshall Kilburn III portable Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 35,999. It offers over 50 hours of portable playtime on a single charge. The speaker delivers 360-degree sound and features dust and water resistance with an IP54 rating. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and comes in a cream finish for a classic design look.
The Sonos Era 300 is priced at Rs 38,249. It is a spatial audio smart speaker that supports WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. The speaker works with Amazon Alexa for voice control and is designed to deliver Dolby Atmos audio. It comes in a black finish and is built for immersive, room-filling sound.
The Yamaha DBR12 powered speaker is priced at Rs 36,790. It delivers up to 1000 watts of output and comes with auxiliary input support. The speaker uses a 12-inch driver and offers a frequency response ranging from 52Hz to 20kHz. It has a nominal coverage of 90 degrees horizontally and 60 degrees vertically. The unit includes flying and mounting hardware with two bottom points and one rear point, compatible with M8 x 15 mm eyebolts. It also features a 35mm pole socket mounted at the bottom and comes in a black finish.
The JBL Partybox 320 is priced at Rs 39,999. It is a portable Bluetooth party speaker with 240W output. The speaker features AI Sound Boost and a futuristic light show. It supports multispeaker connection via Auracast. The design includes a telescopic handle and wheels for easy portability. There are dual guitar and microphone inputs, and the model comes in white.
The Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker is priced at Rs 39,999. It delivers 240W output and supports 1MBPS+ audio codec for high-quality sound. The speaker includes both Type-C and Lightning dongle connectivity options. It features ambient light and deep bass for enhanced audio experience. Bluetooth V5.3 allows a range of up to 30 meters. The speaker has 5 amplification channels and 3 independent sound cavities for clear and powerful sound output.
The Sonos Move 2 wireless portable speaker is priced at Rs 38,249. It supports both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and comes with built-in Amazon Alexa support. The speaker offers up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and includes a wireless charging base for convenient recharging. It is designed for portable use while maintaining a powerful and balanced sound output.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information