  Not sure what to gift your boyfriend? These speakers under Rs 40,000 could be his next obsession

Looking for the perfect gift for your boyfriend? These speakers under Rs 40,000 offer powerful sound, modern features, and great value, making them an exciting surprise for music and movie lovers.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Jan 21, 2026, 01:28 PM (IST)

Bose Surround Speakers, Blackzoom icon
18

Bose Surround Speakers

The Bose Surround Speakers in black are priced at Rs 38,400. These compact speakers are designed to deliver immersive surround sound and are compatible with the Bose Soundbar 500, Bose Soundbar 700, and the SoundTouch 300 soundbar, making them suitable for enhancing a Bose home theatre setup.

Sony SRS-XV800 X-Serieszoom icon
28

Sony SRS XV800 X Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth

The Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker is priced at Rs 35,989. It features an omnidirectional sound output and is designed for karaoke and party use. The speaker offers up to 25 hours of battery life and comes with IPX4 splash resistance. It includes a built-in handle and wheels for easy movement and supports ambient lighting to enhance the party experience.

Marshall Kilburn III Portablezoom icon
38

Marshall Kilburn III Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Marshall Kilburn III portable Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 35,999. It offers over 50 hours of portable playtime on a single charge. The speaker delivers 360-degree sound and features dust and water resistance with an IP54 rating. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and comes in a cream finish for a classic design look.

Sonos Era 300zoom icon
48

Sonos Era 300

The Sonos Era 300 is priced at Rs 38,249. It is a spatial audio smart speaker that supports WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. The speaker works with Amazon Alexa for voice control and is designed to deliver Dolby Atmos audio. It comes in a black finish and is built for immersive, room-filling sound.

Yamaha DBR12 (12)zoom icon
58

Yamaha DBR12 12

The Yamaha DBR12 powered speaker is priced at Rs 36,790. It delivers up to 1000 watts of output and comes with auxiliary input support. The speaker uses a 12-inch driver and offers a frequency response ranging from 52Hz to 20kHz. It has a nominal coverage of 90 degrees horizontally and 60 degrees vertically. The unit includes flying and mounting hardware with two bottom points and one rear point, compatible with M8 x 15 mm eyebolts. It also features a 35mm pole socket mounted at the bottom and comes in a black finish.

JBL Partybox 320zoom icon
68

JBL Partybox 320

The JBL Partybox 320 is priced at Rs 39,999. It is a portable Bluetooth party speaker with 240W output. The speaker features AI Sound Boost and a futuristic light show. It supports multispeaker connection via Auracast. The design includes a telescopic handle and wheels for easy portability. There are dual guitar and microphone inputs, and the model comes in white.

Honeywell New Launched Aviatorzoom icon
78

Honeywell New Launched Aviator Hi Fi Speaker

The Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker is priced at Rs 39,999. It delivers 240W output and supports 1MBPS+ audio codec for high-quality sound. The speaker includes both Type-C and Lightning dongle connectivity options. It features ambient light and deep bass for enhanced audio experience. Bluetooth V5.3 allows a range of up to 30 meters. The speaker has 5 amplification channels and 3 independent sound cavities for clear and powerful sound output.

Sonos Move 2zoom icon
88

Sonos Move 2

The Sonos Move 2 wireless portable speaker is priced at Rs 38,249. It supports both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and comes with built-in Amazon Alexa support. The speaker offers up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and includes a wireless charging base for convenient recharging. It is designed for portable use while maintaining a powerful and balanced sound output.