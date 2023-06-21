1/7
Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with an in-built Yoga exercise mode. Users can also use the Reflect and Breath modes in the Mindfulness app on the smartwatch. Tanvi Mehra, a professional Yoga Expert said, Yoga for me is about attaining a balance between the mental and the physical aspects of health. My Apple Watch has become integral to my daily self-care routine because it caters to this need.
Garmin Venu 2
Garmin's Venu 2 is pricy but offers several features such as HIIT workout mode, Stress & Hydration tracking, Sleep monitoring, and more. It has 11-day battery life.