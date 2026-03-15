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LPG shortage? These 7 kitchen appliances can handle everyday cooking

Gas supply concerns are making many households look for alternatives. Check these 7 kitchen appliances that can help you cook daily meals without depending on a cylinder.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Mar 15, 2026, 12:34 PM (IST)

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LPG shortagezoom icon
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LPG shortage

LPG cylinder demand has increased in several parts of India due to concerns about possible supply disruptions. As a result, many households are exploring alternative cooking options to manage daily kitchen needs.

Havells Cook Pro PB 16 Induction Cooktopzoom icon
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Havells Induction Cooktop

The Havells Cook Pro PB 16 Induction Cooktop comes with up to 6 cooking modes and 8 power level settings for flexible cooking. It features a digital display for time and power control. The cooktop includes 6kV surge protection and splashproof technology (IP67) to handle spills and splashes. It is priced at Rs 4,505.

1000 Watts Radiant Grill Round G-Coil Hot Platezoom icon
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G Coil Hot Plate

The 1000 W Radiant Grill Round G-Coil Hot Plate Electric Cooktop works with all types of utensils for everyday cooking. It features a shockproof heater design and a round G-coil heating plate. The cooktop comes with a power cord for easy setup. It is priced at Rs 2,499.

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Ovenzoom icon
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Samsung Microwave Oven

The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven comes with a 28 litre capacity suitable for baking, grilling, and reheating. It features a curd making function and a ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning and durability. The oven also comes with a 10 year warranty on the cavity. It is priced at Rs 12,890.

Prestige 6.0L Smart Cook Electric Cookerzoom icon
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Prestige Electric Cooker

The Prestige 6.0L Smart Cook Electric Cooker comes with a 6 litre capacity suitable for family cooking. It features 11 preset Indian menu options for easy meal preparation. The cooker includes a stainless steel bowl and is designed for low energy consumption. It is priced at Rs 8,400.

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryerzoom icon
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PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer

The Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 comes with a 4.1 litre capacity and 1400 W power for quick cooking. It features a touch panel and 7 preset menus for easy operation. The fryer uses Rapid Air Technology and can cook with up to 90% less fat. It is priced at Rs 7,999.

Panasonic Raw Rice Cookingzoom icon
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Panasonic Raw Rice Cooking

The Panasonic SR-WA22H(E) Automatic Rice Cooker comes with a 2.2 litre capacity and can cook up to 1.25 kg raw rice. It operates on 750 W power and includes an auto switch off feature for safety. The cooker also provides up to 5 hours keep warm function. It is priced at Rs 3,695.

Wonderchef Oven Toaster Grillerzoom icon
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Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller OTG

The Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) comes with a 60 litre capacity suitable for baking, grilling, and roasting. It features a rotisserie function, auto-shut off, and 6-stage heat selection for different cooking needs. The oven includes heat-resistant tempered glass and an easy-clean steel body. It is priced at Rs 13,999.