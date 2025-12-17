Christmas Gifting Guide 2025: Top Trending Women’s Watches Under Rs 40,000 to Gift This Holiday Season

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 06:59 PM (IST)
The Michael Kors Callum gold watch is priced at Rs 36,995 and features an automatic movement with a 41mm case and a 3-hand analog display. It has a 10mm band width and comes with a scratch-resistant mineral crystal.
The Mathey-Tissot Swiss Made Infinity women’s watch features a gold dial with an analog display and a 28mm case. It offers water resistance up to 50 meters and is priced at Rs 40,180.
The Coach Cary Quartz women’s watch features a silver round dial with a 34mm case and is priced at Rs 35,819. It uses quartz movement and comes with a hardened mineral crystal glass that protects the watch from scratches.
The Garmin Lily 2 smartwatch features a small and stylish design with a hidden display and patterned lens. It offers up to 5 days of battery life, comes in a tan colour option, and is priced at Rs 41,490.
The Swarovski Attract watch is Swiss made and features a full pavé rose gold-tone finish with a crystal bracelet. It is priced at Rs 38,000 and comes with a rose gold-tone design and analog display.
The Movado women’s analog watch features a round rose gold dial with a 36mm case and is priced at Rs 40,950. It comes with a leather strap, offers water resistance up to 30 meters, and uses an analog display.
The Citizen women’s analog watch features a pink dial with a 37mm stainless steel case and is priced at Rs 33,210. It is powered by the Citizen Caliber 8210 movement with a 42-hour power reserve. The watch comes with sapphire glass for scratch resistance, a polished chamfered case, and a stainless steel bracelet.
The Seiko Velatura women’s watch features a stainless steel case and stainless steel silver band with an analog white dial. It has a case diameter of 33 millimeters and is priced at Rs 38,700. The watch offers water resistance up to 10 meters.
