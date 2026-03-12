Best window AC under Rs 40,000: Hitachi, Haier, Carrier and more for summer 2026

1 8

Haier 1 5 Ton 5 Star

Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin Inverter Side Flow Window AC comes with a copper condenser and twin inverter technology for efficient cooling and lower power use. It supports turbo mode and an anti bacterial filter for cleaner air. The AC can cool even at 54°C temperature and offers long air throw for better airflow in the room. Price: Rs 39,000.