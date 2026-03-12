Best window AC under Rs 40,000: Hitachi, Haier, Carrier and more for summer 2026

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 12, 2026, 01:53 PM (IST)
Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin Inverter Side Flow Window AC comes with a copper condenser and twin inverter technology for efficient cooling and lower power use. It supports turbo mode and an anti bacterial filter for cleaner air. The AC can cool even at 54°C temperature and offers long air throw for better airflow in the room. Price: Rs 39,000.
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC comes with a copper condenser for efficient cooling and durability. It features convertible 6-in-1 cooling and 4-way air swing for even air distribution. The AC also includes a clean air filter for better indoor air quality. Price: Rs 35,000.
Voltas 185V Vertis Elite A 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC comes with a copper coil for reliable cooling and durability. It features a 2-in-1 adjustable mode for flexible cooling and better energy efficiency. The AC includes an anti dust filter with anti-microbial coating, sleep mode, and memory restart for convenience. Price: Rs 35,990.
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC comes with a copper condenser for reliable cooling and durability. It features Turbo Cool for faster cooling and multiple fan modes including Auto, High, Medium, and Low. The AC includes hydrophilic blue fins, dust filters, and a self-diagnosis feature for easier maintenance. Price: Rs 35,890.
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC comes with 5-in-1 convertible cooling and supports heavy duty cooling at up to 52°C temperature. It includes I-Sense technology for better temperature control and comfort. The AC also offers self clean and smart diagnosis features for easier maintenance. Price: Rs 34,390.
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC comes with a copper condenser for reliable cooling and durability. It features turbo mode for faster cooling and an energy saver mode to reduce power use. The AC also includes a dry function, auto timer, and dust filter for better air quality. Price: Rs 34,990.
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window Inverter AC comes with a 100% copper condenser for better cooling and durability. It can deliver 100% cooling even at 43° Celsius temperature. The inverter technology helps maintain stable performance and better energy use. Price: Rs 35,590.
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window Inverter AC (SHIZUKA-RAW) comes with a copper condenser and inverter technology for stable cooling and lower power use. It provides 100% cooling even at 43 degree Celsius. The 1.5 ton capacity is suitable for medium-sized rooms. Price: Rs 39,900.
