International Yoga Day: Apple Watch users can earn a special award today; here’s how

Apple is marking International Yoga Day on June 21 with a special Activity Challenge for Apple Watch users. Like it does for events such as Global Running Day and World Mental Health Day, the company has introduced a limited-time digital reward that users can unlock by completing a simple fitness goal. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Why a big price hike could be coming

This year’s challenge is centred around yoga. If you own an Apple Watch, all you need to do is record a yoga workout of at least 10 minutes today. Once the activity is completed, Apple will unlock a special in-app award along with a set of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app. Also Read: iPhone Ultra could be Apple's most expensive smartphone ever

The challenge is part of Apple’s broader effort to encourage users to stay active throughout the year. Alongside the familiar Move, Exercise and Stand rings, these limited-time Activity Challenges give users an extra reason to complete a workout on specific occasions.

How to earn the Apple Watch Yoga Day award

The challenge is available only today (June 21), which is observed globally as International Yoga Day.

To receive the reward, users need to record a yoga workout for at least 10 minutes using the Workout app on their Apple Watch. Those who use a third-party fitness app can also qualify, provided the app saves the yoga workout to Apple’s Health app.

After successfully completing the challenge, eligible users will receive:

A limited-edition International Yoga Day award inside the Fitness app.

A set of animated yoga-themed stickers that can be used in the Messages app.

Apple says any yoga workout counts, as long as it is recorded correctly through the supported apps.

Fitness+ users get something extra

Alongside the Activity Challenge, Apple is also adding a special yoga session for Fitness+ subscribers.

Users with an active Fitness+ subscription will be able to access a guided workout called Morning Yoga with Jessica, which has been introduced to coincide with International Yoga Day.

In India, Apple Fitness+ is available for Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year. The service can be accessed through the Fitness app on an iPhone and includes guided workouts across multiple fitness categories, including yoga, strength training, cycling, HIIT, meditation and more.

Part of Apple’s yearly fitness challenges

Apple regularly introduces Activity Challenges throughout the year to encourage users to stay active. Earlier this month, the company celebrated Global Running Day with a similar challenge, and more activity-based events are expected later this year as well.

These challenges do not require any additional purchase apart from owning a compatible Apple Watch. Once completed, the rewards remain part of the user’s Fitness app achievements.

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International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21, and Apple’s latest challenge is another way for users to add a short workout to their day while collecting a limited-time digital reward.