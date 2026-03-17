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Best refrigerators under Rs 20,000 in 2026: Top picks for every home

Explore the best refrigerators under Rs 20,000 in 2026. Find top-rated 4 & 5 star single door and double door fridges for every home at an affordable price.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Mar 17, 2026, 09:30 AM (IST)

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Godrejzoom icon
18

Godrej 194 L 5 Star Direct Cool

The Godrej 194 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator comes with Hygiene+ Inverter Technology. It features Turbo Cooling and Moisture Control to keep food fresh longer. A base drawer is included for vegetables and other items. This 2025 model is priced at Rs 16,990.

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Haier 190 L 5 Star Refrigerator

The Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator features three strong glass shelves for durability. It supports fast ice-making technology that produces ice in around 60 minutes. The fridge includes a large vegetable compartment and an easy-clean back design. Price: Rs 15,290.

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Voltas Beko 208 L 5 Star

Voltas Beko’s 208 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator comes in Bonita Blue and is manufactured by Tata. It includes Fresh Box Technology for storing vegetables, a chiller zone, quick freeze function, and a base drawer for added convenience. Price: Rs 16,990.

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SHARP 175 L 4 Star Refrigerator

The SHARP 175 L Direct Cool 4 Star Single Door Refrigerator features Japan 7 Shield Protection for durability. It has a premium mirror glass finish in blue and is ideal for small families. The model ensures effective direct cooling and reliable performance. Price: Rs 16,990.

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58

IFB Smart Choice 187 L 4 Star

The IFB Smart Choice 187 L 4 Star Advanced Inverter Refrigerator comes in Divine Bliss Blue. It includes a humidity controller and a base drawer for better food organization. The appliance is designed for stable cooling and helps maintain freshness for longer. Price: Rs 16,490.

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68

Bosch 226 L 4 Star Single Door

The Bosch 226 L 4 Star Single Door Refrigerator offers one of the largest vegetable compartments in the industry. It also features a spacious area for beverages and can retain cooling for up to 18 hours during power cuts. The refrigerator cools 2.5 times faster for improved efficiency. Price: Rs 17,790.

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Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Vitamagic PRO

Whirlpool’s 192 L 4 Star Vitamagic PRO Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator comes in a stylish Aura Steel-Z silver finish. It has Auto Defrost Technology that prevents ice build-up and ensures smooth cooling. The refrigerator is designed to preserve food freshness efficiently. Its price is Rs 17,490.

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Samsung 183 L 4 Star Refrigerator

The Samsung 183 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is available in Red and Camellia Purple. It uses Digital Inverter Technology for consistent cooling and energy efficiency. A base stand drawer provides extra storage space for your kitchen needs. This model is priced at Rs 15,790.