Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging. The smartphone’s 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is currently available for Rs 15,499.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, an Exynos 1330 chipset, 50MP triple rear camera, 13MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is currently available for Rs 18,999.