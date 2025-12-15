Best Tablets in India Under Rs 40,000: 2025 Year-End Top Picks with Specs, Display, and Battery Life

5 8

OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2 is available for Rs 34,999 and is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, six speakers for immersive audio, and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging, catering to both productivity and entertainment needs.