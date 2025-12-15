comscore
Best Tablets in India Under Rs 40,000: 2025 Year-End Top Picks with Specs, Display, and Battery Life

Discover the best tablets under Rs 40,000 in India for 2025 year-end. Compare top picks with large displays, fast charging, high performance, and premium features

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Dec 15, 2025, 10:27 AM (IST)

Xiaomi Pad 7

The Xiaomi Pad 7 costs Rs 31,999 and comes with an 11.2-inch 3.2K Nano Texture anti-reflective display. Powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, it includes 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, Dolby Vision + Atmos support, and runs on HyperOS 2, offering a strong mix of performance and display quality.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

At Rs 23,083, the Galaxy Tab A9+ offers an 11-inch LCD display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. This Wi-Fi-only tablet is perfect for streaming, online classes, and casual use without straining your budget.

Apple iPad 10th Gen

The iPad 10th Gen, priced at Rs 34,900, features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and runs on Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. With 64GB storage, Wi-Fi 6, Touch ID, and 12MP front and rear cameras, it serves as a balanced device for everyday use, video calls, and light productivity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 can be purchased for Rs 39,999 on Amazon. It comes bundled with an S-Pen and offers an 11-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The 8,400mAh battery and 13MP rear camera make it a reliable choice for content creation and professional tasks.

OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2 is available for Rs 34,999 and is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, six speakers for immersive audio, and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging, catering to both productivity and entertainment needs.

Lenovo Legion Tab

Priced at Rs 21,999, the Lenovo Legion Tab is a compact tablet built for high performance, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Its 8.8-inch 2.5K screen offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness, while the 6,550mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, making it ideal for gamers on the go.

How to Choose

When selecting a tablet, consider display size, performance, and battery capacity. Choose one that matches your primary usage, whether it’s gaming, streaming, productivity, or a mix of all three.

Which One Should You Buy

The OnePlus Pad 2 excels with its performance, display, and fast charging, making it the top pick. Apple users may prefer the iPad 10th Gen for its ecosystem integration, while the Xiaomi Pad 7 offers excellent value with its display and features.