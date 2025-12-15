Best Tablets in India Under Rs 40,000: 2025 Year-End Top Picks with Specs, Display, and Battery Life

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 10:27 AM (IST)
The Xiaomi Pad 7 costs Rs 31,999 and comes with an 11.2-inch 3.2K Nano Texture anti-reflective display. Powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, it includes 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, Dolby Vision + Atmos support, and runs on HyperOS 2, offering a strong mix of performance and display quality.
At Rs 23,083, the Galaxy Tab A9+ offers an 11-inch LCD display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. This Wi-Fi-only tablet is perfect for streaming, online classes, and casual use without straining your budget.
The iPad 10th Gen, priced at Rs 34,900, features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and runs on Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. With 64GB storage, Wi-Fi 6, Touch ID, and 12MP front and rear cameras, it serves as a balanced device for everyday use, video calls, and light productivity.
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 can be purchased for Rs 39,999 on Amazon. It comes bundled with an S-Pen and offers an 11-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The 8,400mAh battery and 13MP rear camera make it a reliable choice for content creation and professional tasks.
The OnePlus Pad 2 is available for Rs 34,999 and is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, six speakers for immersive audio, and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging, catering to both productivity and entertainment needs.
Priced at Rs 21,999, the Lenovo Legion Tab is a compact tablet built for high performance, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Its 8.8-inch 2.5K screen offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness, while the 6,550mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, making it ideal for gamers on the go.
When selecting a tablet, consider display size, performance, and battery capacity. Choose one that matches your primary usage, whether it’s gaming, streaming, productivity, or a mix of all three.
The OnePlus Pad 2 excels with its performance, display, and fast charging, making it the top pick. Apple users may prefer the iPad 10th Gen for its ecosystem integration, while the Xiaomi Pad 7 offers excellent value with its display and features.
