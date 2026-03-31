Best 20000mAh power bank under Rs 2000: Long backup for travel and daily use

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 31, 2026, 03:48 PM (IST)
The URBN 20000mAh power bank is priced at Rs. 1,699 and supports 35W turbo fast charging. It offers dual output and supports PD and QC charging standards. The device supports two-way fast charging and pass-through charging. It is compatible with MacBook Air, iPhone, Samsung, Android devices, and more, and comes in blue.
The Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh is priced at Rs. 2,199 and supports 33W super fast charging with PD. It includes Type-C input and output and offers triple output ports. The device features smart 12-layer protection for safety. It is compatible with Android, Apple devices, tablets, earbuds, and watches and comes in black.
The pTron Dynamo Sprint 20000mAh power bank is priced at Rs. 1,699 and supports 35W super fast charging. It is compatible with QC3.0 and PD3.0 charging standards. The device includes a built-in charging cable and offers three output options. It also has a Type-C input and output port and comes in indigo blue.
The Portronics Power Shutter 20000mAh power bank is priced at Rs. 1,998 and supports 15W magnetic wireless fast charging. It includes in-built Type-C and 8-pin cables for easy use. The device offers 22.5W Type-C PD output and a bidirectional Type-C port. It also features an LED display and comes in black.
The Kratos 20000mAh power bank is priced at Rs. 1,498 and supports 35W turbo fast charging. It offers dual output and supports PD and QC charging standards. The device supports two-way fast charging for quick input and output. It is compatible with MacBook Air, iPhone, Samsung, Android devices, and more, and comes in black.
The Lifelong Electronics 20000mAh power bank is priced at Rs. 1,899 and supports 22.5W fast charging. It includes 3 input options with a built-in USB A cable, one Type-C port, and one Lightning port. The power bank offers 6 outputs with 3 built-in cables, one Type-C port, and two USB A ports. It has a compact pocket-size design for easy carrying.
The Boat Energyshroom PB400 Pro power bank is priced at Rs. 1,998 and has a 20,000 mAh battery capacity. It supports 22.5W fast charging for quick power delivery. The device includes two output ports and works with Android, iPhone, tablets, and earbuds. It has a compact pocket-size design and comes in steel blue.
The Amazon Basics 20,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs. 1,799 and supports 35W fast charging. It features a nano-size compact design for easy carrying. The device offers triple output and can charge three devices at the same time. It also supports two-way fast charging and comes in silver.
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