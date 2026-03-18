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Best 1.5 ton and 2 ton split AC under 50000 with fast cooling and low power consumption

Explore the best 1.5 ton and 2 ton split AC under 50000 that deliver fast cooling, low power consumption, and energy efficiency.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Mar 18, 2026, 01:47 PM (IST)

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Panasonic 1.5 Tonzoom icon
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Panasonic 1 5 Ton

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC is priced at Rs. 44,990. It has a copper condenser and features DustBuster technology with PM0.1 air filter. The AC supports 8-in-1 convertible cooling, 4-way air swing, AI, and higher airflow. It is WiFi-enabled and designed for smart, energy-efficient cooling.

Daikin 1.5 Ton (1)zoom icon
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Daikin 1 5 Ton

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is priced at Rs. 42,490. It has a copper condenser and features a PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air. The AC is energy-efficient and provides effective cooling for medium-sized rooms. It is designed for reliable performance and long-term use.

IFB Model Gold Pro Serieszoom icon
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IFB Model Gold Pro Series

The IFB Gold Pro Series 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC is priced at Rs. 43,750. It features hybrid technology and can operate in temperatures up to 55°C. The AC has a 4-way swing, higher cooling capacity, and self-cleaning with AI support. It is designed for efficient cooling in large rooms and hot climates.

O Generalzoom icon
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O General

The O General 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is priced at Rs. 44,300. It has a copper condenser and uses R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling. The AC features a PM 2.5 filter and ambient cooling for clean and comfortable air. It is designed for energy-efficient performance in small to medium rooms.

LG 1.5 Tonzoom icon
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LG 1 5 Ton 3 Star

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC is priced at Rs. 42,990. It has a copper condenser and supports convertible 5-in-1 cooling with VIRAAT mode. The AC features 4-way air swing and an HD filter with anti-virus protection. It is designed for all-season use with efficient cooling and heating.

Voltas 243V Vectrazoom icon
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Voltas 243V Vectra CAJ

The Voltas 243V Vectra 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is priced at Rs. 48,000. It features a copper condenser coil with an anti-dust filter and anti-microbial coating. The AC supports 4-in-1 adjustable modes, sleep mode, and is energy efficient. It comes in white color and provides reliable cooling for medium to large rooms.

Blue Star 2 Tonzoom icon
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Blue Star 2 Ton

The Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is priced at Rs. 46,490. It has a copper condenser with convertible 5-in-1 cooling and multi-sensor technology. The AC includes a dust filter with blue fins, self-diagnosis, and comes with a 60-month warranty. It is designed for efficient cooling and energy savings.

Hitachi 1.5 Ton (1)zoom icon
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Hitachi 1 5 Ton

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star Inverter Split AC is priced at Rs. 48,600. It features ice Clean technology, Xpandable+ cooling, and a 100% copper condenser. The AC includes a dust filter for cleaner air and energy-efficient operation. It is designed to provide cooling with minimal power consumption.