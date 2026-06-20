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8 ChatGPT prompts to draft emails like a pro

Writing emails can take more time than expected, especially when the tone needs to be just right. Here are some ChatGPT prompts that can help draft clearer and more professional emails in seconds.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:57 PM (IST)

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chatGPT promptszoom icon
18

Professional Email

Write a professional email about [topic]. Keep the tone polite, clear, and concise. Include a proper subject line, greeting, key message, and closing. Avoid overly formal language.

Gmail (3)zoom icon
28

Follow Up Email

Draft a polite follow-up email regarding my previous message sent on [date]. Keep it professional, friendly, and focused on getting an update without sounding pushy.

ChatGPT (2)zoom icon
38

Meeting Request

Write a professional email requesting a meeting with [person/team]. Mention the purpose, suggest a few time slots, and keep the message short and respectful.

Gmail (5)zoom icon
48

Leave Application

Create a professional leave request email for [number] days. Mention the reason briefly, include dates, and ensure the tone is polite and workplace appropriate.

Gmail (6)zoom icon
58

Client Response

Write a professional reply to a client regarding [issue/request]. Acknowledge their concern, provide a solution or update, and maintain a confident but courteous tone.

ChatGPT (5)zoom icon
68

Email Rewriter

Rewrite the following email in a more professional, polished, and easy-to-read tone while keeping the original meaning unchanged: [paste email]

Gmail (7)zoom icon
78

Difficult Conversation

Draft an email addressing a difficult situation at work. Keep the tone diplomatic, respectful, and solution-oriented while avoiding blame or confrontation.

ChatGPT (8)zoom icon
88

Short Executive Summary

Convert the following long email into a short executive summary with key points, action items, and next steps suitable for a manager or senior leadership team.