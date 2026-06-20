8 ChatGPT prompts to draft emails like a pro

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:57 PM (IST)
Write a professional email about [topic]. Keep the tone polite, clear, and concise. Include a proper subject line, greeting, key message, and closing. Avoid overly formal language.
Draft a polite follow-up email regarding my previous message sent on [date]. Keep it professional, friendly, and focused on getting an update without sounding pushy.
Write a professional email requesting a meeting with [person/team]. Mention the purpose, suggest a few time slots, and keep the message short and respectful.
Create a professional leave request email for [number] days. Mention the reason briefly, include dates, and ensure the tone is polite and workplace appropriate.
Write a professional reply to a client regarding [issue/request]. Acknowledge their concern, provide a solution or update, and maintain a confident but courteous tone.
Rewrite the following email in a more professional, polished, and easy-to-read tone while keeping the original meaning unchanged: [paste email]
Draft an email addressing a difficult situation at work. Keep the tone diplomatic, respectful, and solution-oriented while avoiding blame or confrontation.
Convert the following long email into a short executive summary with key points, action items, and next steps suitable for a manager or senior leadership team.
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