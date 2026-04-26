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I picked top air coolers under Rs 30000 for strong summer cooling

If you are looking for strong cooling without spending too much, air coolers under Rs 30000 are a good option. These models come with high airflow, large water tanks, and better cooling pads for effective performance in hot weather.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Apr 26, 2026, 02:25 PM (IST)

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Everest 200 Desert Air Coolerzoom icon
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Everest 200 Desert Air Cooler

Everest 200 Desert Air Cooler is designed for large commercial cooling use. It delivers an air flow of 13000 m³ per hour for strong air circulation. It comes with a 30 inch fan for wide coverage. The cooler uses 100 mm honeycomb pads for improved cooling efficiency. It has a 500 W high performance motor for powerful operation. It can cover an area of up to 3000 sq ft and is suitable for halls, warehouses, and outdoor spaces. The price of this air cooler is Rs 30,199.

Havai Thunder 200 Tent Coolerzoom icon
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Havai Thunder 200 Tent Cooler

Havai Thunder 200 Tent Cooler comes with a 30 inch heavy duty 3 leaf blade for strong airflow. It delivers air at 10000 m³ per hour for effective cooling in large spaces. The cooler has a 175 litre water tank for long operation. It uses a 550W single phase motor with aluminium winding for stable performance. It is suitable for tent and commercial cooling use. The product includes a 1 year warranty. The price of this air cooler is Rs 29,440.

HAVAI Arizona 28zoom icon
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HAVAI Arizona 28 Commercial Air Cooler

HAVAI Arizona 28 Commercial Air Cooler comes with a 28 inch blade with bend design for better airflow. It delivers air at 10000 m³ per hour for strong cooling performance. The cooler has a 150 litre water tank for extended usage. It offers a 40 ft air throw for wide coverage. It can cool an area of up to 700 sq. ft. It includes a finger pull drain plug for easy cleaning and maintenance. The product comes with a 1 year warranty. The price of this air cooler is Rs 28,990.

EECOCOOL Roomy Thunderzoom icon
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EECOCOOL Roomy Thunder 200 Air Cooler

EECOCOOL Roomy Thunder 200 Air Cooler comes with a 30 inch heavy duty fan for strong airflow. It delivers air at 10000 m³ per hour for wide cooling coverage. The cooler has a 175 litre water tank for long usage. It uses a 550W motor for powerful performance. The air throw distance is 75 feet for better reach in large spaces. It is designed for commercial and tent cooling use. The price of this air cooler is Rs 29,990.

COOLACE AIR COOLED OIL COOLERzoom icon
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COOLACE AIR COOLED OIL COOLER

COOLACE AH 1012 3P Air Cooled Oil Cooler is designed for industrial machinery cooling applications. It works on 230V operation for stable performance. The unit provides air flow capacity of 100 microliters per minute. It uses electric controls for operation. The reservoir capacity is 2.0 units. It covers a floor area of 400 square centimeters. The total weight of the product is 3.5 kilograms. The price of this air cooler is Rs 27,000.

Breeze 180 L Air Coolerzoom icon
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Breeze 180 L

Breeze 180 L Air Cooler has a 180 litre water tank suitable for home use. It comes with densest honeycomb pads for better cooling. The cooler offers 17 percent more air delivery for improved airflow in the room. It is designed for indoor spaces and regular use. The product comes in an off white color finish. The price of this air cooler is Rs 24,990.

Havells Aero 150 Lzoom icon
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Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler

Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler comes with a 22 inch metal blade fan for strong airflow. It delivers air at a rate of 12000 m³ per hour for effective cooling in large spaces. The cooler uses 3 side bacteria shield honeycomb pads to improve air quality. It also includes dust filter nets to reduce particles in the air. An XXL ice chamber is provided for better cooling performance. The auto fill function helps maintain water levels without manual effort. The price of this air cooler is Rs 24,950.

Symphony Bouncer 175 Maxxzoom icon
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Symphony Bouncer 175 Maxx

Symphony Bouncer 175 Maxx comes with a 700 W motor and a turbo fan for strong airflow. It supports easy-fill water input for quick usage. The cooler uses i-Pure+ technology for better air quality. It has 3-side honeycomb cooling pads for improved cooling. CFD technology is used to provide uniform air distribution across the room. The price of this air cooler is Rs 24,999.