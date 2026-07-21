8 best AC settings to use during the rainy season

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:15 PM (IST)
You don't need very low temperatures during the monsoon. Setting the AC between 24°C and 26°C is usually enough for comfortable cooling while helping reduce electricity consumption.
On humid days, Dry Mode is often a better choice than Cool Mode. It removes excess moisture from the air, making the room feel less sticky while using less power than regular cooling.
Instead of keeping the fan at maximum, switch to Auto mode. The AC automatically adjusts airflow based on the room conditions, helping maintain consistent comfort.
Rainy nights are usually cooler. Sleep Mode gradually adjusts the temperature while you sleep, helping avoid overcooling and reducing power usage.
Turn on the horizontal or vertical swing feature to spread cool air evenly across the room. This helps eliminate hot or humid spots.
Even the best AC setting won't work well if humid outdoor air keeps entering the room. Keep doors and windows closed while the AC is running for better performance.
Monsoon moisture can cause dust and dirt to build up on AC filters more quickly. Cleaning the filters regularly helps maintain airflow and cooling efficiency.
If the weather cools down later in the night, use the timer to switch the AC off automatically instead of letting it run longer than necessary.
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