Gaming and study? Best 8 Tablets under Rs 15,000 revealed

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable. It features an 8.7-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 800 x 1340 resolution. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and has an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 2MP front camera. It supports Wi-Fi + 4G with a nano SIM, includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, packs a 5100mAh battery, and is priced at Rs 12,499.