Gaming and study? Best 8 Tablets under Rs 15,000 revealed

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 10:54 AM (IST)
Infinix XPAD LTE comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. It features an 11.0-inch display with a screen size of 27.94 cm. The tablet has an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It runs on Android 14, packs a 7000mAh battery, supports 4G Wi-Fi with single SIM voice calling, and is priced at Rs 13,490.
Lenovo Tab M11 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It features an 11-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 72% NTSC color coverage. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and has a 13MP rear camera. It supports Wi-Fi + LTE, includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and is priced at Rs 13,999.
Lenovo Tab K9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. It features an 8.7-inch HD display with a screen size of 22.86 cm. The tablet supports WiFi + 4G connectivity and includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. It is available in Luna Grey and is priced at Rs 12,999.
Redmi Pad 2 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a screen size of 27.94 cm and supports an active pen. The tablet packs a 9000mAh battery, supports Dolby Atmos, and runs on HyperOS 2 with AI features. It supports WiFi connectivity and is priced at Rs 14,927.
realme Pad 2 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features an 11.5-inch large display with a screen size of 29.21 cm. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek G99 processor and packs an 8360mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. It has a 7.2mm ultra-slim design, supports Wi-Fi connectivity, and is priced at Rs 13,499.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable. It features an 8.7-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 800 x 1340 resolution. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and has an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 2MP front camera. It supports Wi-Fi + 4G with a nano SIM, includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, packs a 5100mAh battery, and is priced at Rs 12,499.
realme Pad 2 Lite comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 10.9-inch 2K Eye Comfort display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and packs an 8300mAh battery with quad speakers. It supports 4G calling and WiFi connectivity and is priced at Rs 14,698.
Lava Magnum XL comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. It features a 10-inch HD display with a screen size of 25.65 cm. The tablet has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. It runs on Android 10, packs a 6100mAh lithium polymer battery, supports Wi-Fi + 4G with dual SIM voice calling, and is priced at Rs 14,500.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information