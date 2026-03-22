comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Top 10 smartphones under Rs 50,000: Best options you should consider

Top 10 smartphones under Rs 50,000: Best options you should consider

Discover the best phones under Rs 50,000 in India with top performance, powerful cameras, long battery life, and premium features at a competitive price.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Mar 22, 2026, 10:47 AM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
Oppo-Reno15-5G-1-1-1zoom icon
18

Oppo Reno15 5G

The Oppo Reno15 5G is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone includes a 50MP main camera and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Realme-GT-7-Pro-11-1zoom icon
28

Realme GT 7 Pro

The realme GT 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The phone features a 3X periscope camera for zoom shots and includes a RealWorld Eco² OLED Plus display.

Samsung-Galaxy-A56-5G-15-1zoom icon
38

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a metal frame design and supports Gemini Live functions. The phone includes AI tools such as Circle to Search, Instant Slo-Mo, Auto-Trim, and Object Eraser. It comes with a flagship-grade camera setup.

Nothing-Phone-3-5G-3-3-1zoom icon
48

Nothing Phone 3

The Nothing Phone (3) costs Rs 47,850 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.67-inch display and runs on the 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform processor. The phone includes three 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP front camera. It packs a 5500mAh battery.

Vivo-V60-5G-1-1zoom icon
58

Vivo V60 5G

The Vivo V60 5G is priced at Rs 45,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It features a 6.77-inch slim quad curved AMOLED display. The phone includes a 50MP Zeiss OIS main camera, a 50MP Zeiss super telephoto camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP front camera. It is powered by a 6500mAh battery.

oneplus-15R-1-1zoom icon
68

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R costs Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and includes personalised AI features. The device has a 165Hz display and supports 4K video recording at 120fps. It packs a 7400mAh battery and comes with IP68, IP69, IP66, and IP69K ratings.

REDMI-Note-15-Pro-5G-1-1-1 (1)zoom icon
78

REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G

The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 43,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and features a CrystalRes AMOLED display. The phone includes a 200MP MasterPixel camera with OIS support. It is backed by a 6500mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge and comes with IP69 and IP69K ratings.

Realme-16-Pro-5G-1-2-1zoom icon
88

Realme 16 Pro 5G

The realme 16 Pro+ 5G costs Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone includes a 200MP periscope main camera and a 50MP front camera. It is equipped with a 7000mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also has an IP69 rating.