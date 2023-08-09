Apple iPhone 14 is now available at a discounted price on Flipkart. Despite any major sales, it is priced under Rs 70,000, and with card offers it can be purchased at an even cheaper price. But should you consider buying the device now? Especially when the iPhone 15’s launch is just a month away.

READ MORE How to restart your iPhone in three different ways

Here’s why you should wait for the iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone, which is usually priced at around Rs 70,000 is now available at Rs 68,999 on Flipkart. That’s not it. Additionally, there’s a Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC bank Credit and Debit cards taking the final price down to Rs 64,999. Now, this is a fantastic deal since you get a brand-new iPhone with 128GB of internal storage under Rs 65,000. But here’s why you shouldn’t buy it now.

READ MORE Apple products get major discounts on Vijay Sales' Apple Days sale

If your budget is anywhere between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000, then you’d be better off waiting for the upcoming iPhone 15. That’s because the upcoming iPhone will most likely start in that price range and bring several new changes.

READ MORE Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro launch event date leaked

On other the other hand, if you are already stretching your budget to buy a shiny new iPhone then we suggest you have a look at the iPhone 13. The Apple iPhone 13 is way cheaper and has almost no cosmetic changes when compared to the iPhone 14. It does the same 4K 60fps video recording and offers similar battery life. It’s fast and powerful as the iPhone 14 since both pack the same Apple A15 Bionic chipset.

A brand new Phone 13 will cost you Rs 58,499, and with HDFC bank offers, it can be bought for Rs 54,999 on Flipkart. Having said that, the answer is clear.

Tight on budget but want an iPhone as fast and powerful as the latest iPhone? You could purchase the iPhone 13. Can spend anywhere between Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000? Buy none of these and wait for the upcoming iPhone 15.

For starters, the iPhone 15 will change many things. Starting with the display to the cameras and to the new chipset. The device will come with a Dynamic Island, which means it will have a punch-hole-like camera similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. It is rumored to boast a 48MP main camera and pack the A16 Bionic chipset. It will also get the much-awaited USB Type-C.

Apple is speculated to launch the iPhone 15 in September, i.e. next month. The smartphone could start under Rs 80,000. Expect new colors like the Green shade. Shipping of the phone may begin later in October.