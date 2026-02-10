YouTube TV adds new subscription plans, lets users pay only for what they watch

YouTube launched its TV streaming service back in 2017 in five major US markets. Until now, YouTube TV has offered a single plan priced at $82.99 per month, which includes 100+ channels across sports, news, entertainment, and family content categories. The service is now getting an overhaul with new subscription plans rolling out. The update will allow users to pay for categories that they want to watch, instead of subscribing to a single, full bundle. Also Read: OpenAI's Sora rival? YouTube plans AI Shorts using your own likeness

YouTube announced the new plans on the YouTube Blog. The update will be introduced gradually over the coming weeks. According to the post, YouTube is adding multiple genre-based plans alongside the main package. Also Read: YouTube TV multiview feature is about to get fully customisable to let you watch multiple content

New genre-based plans

YouTube announced that more than 10 new plans will be introduced, covering categories like sports, news, entertainment, and family content. These offerings will be priced lower than the main YouTube TV plan and will cater to users who do not watch every type of channel included in the full bundle. Also Read: Google Veo 3.1 Gets Vertical Video And High-Resolution Output: How To Try

The Sports Plan is priced at $64.99 per month for existing users or $54.99/month for new users. The subscription includes major broadcast networks and sports channels such as FS1, NBC Sports Network, and the full ESPN package. ESPN Unlimited is said to be added later this year.

The Sports + News plan costs $71.99 per month or $56.99 per month for new users. It includes the Sports Plans, while adding news channels like CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Fox News, Bloomberg, and CSPAN.

The Entertainment Plan is priced at $54.99 per month or $44.99 per month for new users. It includes general entertainment channels like Comedy Central, Food Network, Bravo, HGTV, FX, Paramount, and Hallmark.

Users can also opt for a News + Entertainment + Family Plan, priced at $69.99 per month or $59.99 per month (new subscribers). This offering combines news and entertainment channels, while adding family-friendly options like Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, PBS Kids, and National Geographic.

What stays the same

YouTube TV will still offer the main plan. Users who want access to all available channels can opt for the existing package, which is priced at $82.99 per month.

YouTube has confirmed that subscribers of the new plans will continue to get core features like unlimited DVR, support for up to six household members, and multiview support. Users can still purchase add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket, premium channels, and 4K Plus.