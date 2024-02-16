Yamaha Motors India has announced that it is recalling around three lakh Fascino 125 and Yamaha Ray ZR 125 scooters that it sold across the country. This recall is happening owing to a faulty component that it has detected in specific batch of the Fascino 125 and Yamaha Ray ZR 125 scooters.

So, what exactly is happening?

Yamaha Motor says that it has found a defect in the brake lever function of a batch of these scooters. While the company didn’t specify the issue that it has found in the brake lever Fascino 125 and Yamaha Ray ZR 125 scooters, it did say that “this defect must be repaired at the earliest in these scooters”.

To fix this issue, Yamaha has initiated a Voluntary Recall Campaign, as a part of which the company is getting the defected part replaced with a modified one. Needless to say, riders who own a Fascino 125 or a Yamaha Ray ZR 125 need to take this seriously and get the faulty part replaced as soon as possible.

How to find if your Yamaha scooter has the faulty part?

According to the details shared by the company, the Yamaha Fascino 125 and Yamaha Ray ZR 125 scooters manufactured between January 1, 2022, and January 4, 2024, come with the faulty brake lever and need to get repaired.

What should you do next?

The good news, however, is that Yamaha is getting the faulty brake lever replaced in its batch of Fascino 125 and Ray ZR 125 scooter for free. If you own a Yamaha Fascino 125 or a Yamaha Ray ZR 125 scooter, here is what you need to do:

Step 1: Head over to Yamaha Motors India’s official website. Alternatively, click here: https://www.yamaha-motor-india.com/

Step 2: Go to the Service section on the Yamaha Motors India’s official website.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Scooter 125 Voluntary Recall’ option that appears under the Maintenance section.

Step 4: Enter the chassis number of your vehicle in the space provided and click on the Check button. If your vehicle is eligible for this repair, Yahama Motor will guide you through the next set of steps.

Alternatively, owners of these scooters can contact the company at 18004201600 9:30AM to 6:00PM from Monday to Friday. And if that doesn’t work, owners can also head over to their nearest Yamaha service centre for the same.