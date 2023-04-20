comscore
Xiaomi now offers phone setup service right at your doorstep

Xiaomi India has launched a new at-home phone support service that will help customers, especially senior citizens, set up their phones.

If you buy a new Xiaomi phone, you can request the company’s new specialised at-home phone support services to guide you and even set up the new phone for you. Xiaomi says this initiative is meant for senior citizens, but anyone can request the service. For the first month, the at-home services will be free for senior citizens, but would otherwise cost a fee. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Smart TV X Pro, Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, and more at Smarter Living 2023

“At Xiaomi India, we strive to provide our customers with innovative and customised solutions to meet their evolving needs. This service is specifically designed for our senior citizen users who may not be able to visit the Service center for various reasons,” said Muralikrishnan B, president of Xiaomi India while commenting on the launch of this service. “By offering a limited period free of cost at-home service, we want to encourage our users to stay better connected with our teams and enable us to deliver a smooth service.” Also Read - Xiaomi announces Smarter Living 2023 event in India: What to expect

To request at-home phone support services, Xiaomi phone customers will need to follow a few steps. By scanning a QR code and filling in their personal details, customers can place a request. A Xiaomi service representative will contact the customer to verify the type of service and eligibility of the customer for the service. If your pin code is serviceable, a Xiaomi representative will reach your doorstep “at the earliest.” You can raise tokens via Xiaomi’s hotline number 18001036286 and WhatsApp number 8861826286. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi 12C first sale today: Price, offers, specs

While senior citizens will get the service for free for the first month, anyone else who wants the at-home phone support service must pay Rs 249 before taxes for a visit. The service will be available to customers who reside within 20 kilometres of their nearest Xiaomi service centre. The service will be available in 15 cities initially in the first phase. So, if you are a customer in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, or Pune, you can request Xiaomi to send a representative to your home to help you set up your new phone.

  • Published Date: April 20, 2023 4:25 PM IST
